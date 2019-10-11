



Not in her house! Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) fired Dr. Qadri (Sophia Ali) after she questioned her about firing Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) during the Thursday, October 10, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Meanwhile, Jo Wilson (Camila Luddington) showed her skills by performing an operation on one of Grey’s patients while the legendary surgeon video chatted into the operating room.

When one of Grey’s patients needed to have a liver tumor removed, she came in for surgery and learned Grey had been fired. She was ready to die before letting someone else operate on her. Jo finally got her to agree to let her do the surgery — if Grey could virtually be there.

During the surgery, a major issue came up, but Grey supported Jo, who saved the patient’s life like a pro, even when her assistant Dr. Qadri doubted her. After it was over, Bailey saw Qadri crying in the hallway about Grey being fired.

“I picked this (hospital) and it wasn’t to watch Meredith Grey on a TV screen,” Quadri said. Bailey told her to “work somewhere else” to be in common with her “hero,” because she wasn’t going to let anyone question her authority.

Amelia and Link Break the News

Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) has been struggling to keep her baby news under wraps. The only person she told was Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), and Link (Chris Carmack) only told Jo, so it was a well-kept secret.

“I’m happy with our decision, but it scares me,” she said to Link. “And telling people is just going to make it more real and scarier, but it’s still a good thing.”

They ended up deciding to tell people, starting with Grey and Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who were pretty shocked, but excited for their friends.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

