Heading out in handcuffs. After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) risked her career to save a patient without insurance, DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) could be the one who faces the consequences on the Thursday, May 9, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Although she and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) tried to cook up a plan that would keep her from getting caught, apparently, it was all for nothing.

Best 'Grey's Anatomy' Moments of All Time

Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Catherine (Debbie Allen) spent most of the day tied up in a serious meeting, and no one knew why — at least, not until DeLuca was called in to answer questions. Then, all was revealed: They knew that Meredith had submitted her daughter’s name to pay for her patient’s surgery.

“It has come to light that Dr. Meredith Grey submitted her own daughter’s name to pay for Gabriella’s surgery and care, which is both fraud and a felony,” Catherine said, telling DeLuca he’d need to answer her questions very specifically.

But when DeLuca and Catherine went to find Meredith, the way she found out about the investigation was pretty surprising. DeLuca had actually taken the fall for her completely.

“Your patient, Gabby Rivera — I lied to you. She didn’t have insurance, and she shouldn’t have been admitted, but I wanted her to get the surgery very badly, so I didn’t tell anybody, so I put another name down on the paperwork. Your daughter’s name, Ellis.”

He made it clear in his confession that he was doing this because Meredith’s kids needed him, but he also knew that he was confessing to a felony, and this could lead to major jail time.

Jo Finally Opens Up

In the meantime, Meredith is staying with Jo (Camilla Luddington) while she tries to overcome the trauma she’s suffering after meeting her birth mother for the first time. Meredith’s trying to deal with the fact that DeLuca has told her that he loves her, and Jo is still refusing to get out of bed.

Hot TV Doctors

Meredith tried to convince Jo that because of her own pain dealing with her parents and Derek’s death, she could understand Jo’s pain too, and that pushed Jo to finally tell her why she was upset.

“Was your mother raped by your father? Is that why you exist? Do you look like a rapist? Do you wear his face?” Jo said. “Okay then. I don’t think you do get this, so please go home.”

She didn’t go home, though… and since that broke the ice, Jo ended up telling Meredith everything from the beginning, starting from her childhood in foster care. And after hearing her out, Meredith told her that she isn’t her past — she’s overcome it all, and she should keep going.

“You have an enormous will, and an enormous heart, and an enormous capacity for survival,” Meredith said. “You’ve taken all this darkness and used it to help people who are walking through the same. You lined that hallway with women to help that woman who was hurting badly just hurt a little bit less. You’ve taken your darkest experiences that life gave you and you turned it around and turned it into light. And if the woman who gave birth to you doesn’t want to see that, then that’s on her.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama: a Timeline

Jo admitted that while she didn’t want to stop living, she didn’t exactly want to live, either, so Meredith promised to get her the help she needed, starting with a shower. Then, they went to the hospital so they could talk to Bailey and Alex to catch them up on what’s going on with Jo and to acquire a more permanent leave of absence while she gets her mental health in order.

Teddy Goes Into Labor

As Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) was trying to figure out her own feelings for Link (Chris Carmack), Teddy showed up at Owen’s house as she was babysitting Leo and made a huge confession: She’s in love with Owen, even though she’s still with Koracick (Gregg Germann).

“I love Owen, and it’s scary, and we hurt each other and it is not easy,” she said. “But I don’t want safe. I don’t want to raise my daughter just to feel safe. I want her to live and I want her to have love and see love and Tom Koracick — he makes me laugh and feel safe, but I don’t feel passion or rage or ecstasy, and Owen is the only person who ever makes me feel any of those things.”

Teddy was convinced she had to tell Owen that before her daughter was born, but she was running out of time. As she was giving Amelia that speech, her water broke — and as Owen was on his way back to the hospital with a blood donor, fog caused a massive pile up, leaving it unclear whether he’d make it there in time.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!