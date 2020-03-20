Running away? Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) put himself in a risky situation after causing a violent scene in the hospital during the Thursday, March 19, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. When DeLuca suspected that a patient was a victim of human trafficking, he wouldn’t stop to save her. However, his erratic behavior only further worried his coworkers. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

DeLuca was treating a young girl who wouldn’t speak for herself and only let her “aunt” do the talking, which apparently was a clear sign of human trafficking. He tried to get Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to help the girl, but they didn’t believe him. He ended up causing a scene and calling out the girl’s aunt in the middle of the hospital.

“Open your eyes,” he sobbed to his coworkers. “We need to save her.”

Bailey ended up suspending DeLuca, who tried to quit after the ordeal, but Grey convinced him to stay.

“I love you,” Grey said. “I cannot let you walk away from this.”

Even though he obliged, the final scene showed DeLuca speeding away on a motorcycle going upwards of 100 mph. It seemed to suggest that wherever he was going, it wasn’t back to Grey Sloan Memorial anytime soon.

Untold Secrets

Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) shared the news to Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) that the baby belonged to Link (Chris Carmack), which only made Teddy feel that much more guilty for sleeping with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann).

“Hypotheticals have consequences too,” Teddy told Shepherd about her sharing the fake news.

At the end of the episode, Hunt found Teddy sobbing outside of the hospital. It seemed like she was finally going to confess, but didn’t. Koracick also essentially told Teddy to walk away from him and stay with Hunt, so this situation just continued getting messier.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.