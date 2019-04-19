The cat’s out of the bag! Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) have been keeping their relationship under the radar, but that’s all over on the Thursday, April 18, Grey’s Anatomy episode. After DeLuca ran into Zola in the middle of the night at Meredith’s, she was forced to tell her kids she was dating again, but the question was, “How?”

But first, it was time to bring up the subject of kids with DeLuca: Did he even like them? He promised her he did, but warned her of one thing: Her kids might just end up liking him more than they like her. And in the meantime, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was there to offer up some advice about how to break the news to her kids, being that she’d had some experience in that area herself with Tuck.

“All you have to do is show up, make it clear what’s happening, answer her questions,” Bailey said. “All she wants to know is that you’re not going anywhere no matter what.”

When Meredith got home that night, she let her kids know that DeLuca is her boyfriend, and overall, all three of them seemed okay with it.

“He may be coming around a lot more, but I’m not going anywhere,” she told them. “You’re stuck with me.”

Jo’s Keeping Her Secret

Jo (Camilla Luddington) is finally back at work after going to meet her mother, but she’s still not acting like herself — and she’s still not telling Alex (Justin Chambers) what happened. Alex was worried that their marriage would play out like all of his relationships before, especially if she couldn’t open up to him about whatever she was going through.

“She isn’t Izzie. She isn’t Ava or Lexie. She isn’t your mother. She’s not broken, and neither are you,” Meredith reassured him. “She’s going through something, and she’s been through worse and come through on the other side fine. She just isn’t ready to talk about it yet.”

Jo even tried to hole up in the lab, doing research for Bailey, but Jackson (Jesse Williams) was able to catch her interest by asking her to help with a project of his own. While they were working together, she admitted that he was right and she should have never gone looking for her mom. Before, she had everything, and now she didn’t know if she could have anything happy again.

But as soon as Jackson noticed that Jo had come to work drunk — and had brought a water bottle full of vodka with her — she was out. And after Alex found out about her drinking at work, he immediately confronted her at home that night, telling her that the time to keep things to herself was over.

“I will talk to you when I’m ready to talk to you, and if you ever threaten to go to Pittsburgh again, I will leave you. Are you clear?” Jo said.

“If you ever come to work drunk again, I’ll tell Bailey,” Alex replied.

“Great,” Jo said. “We have a deal.”

Owen Makes a Breakthrough

After all of the relationship drama that Owen had been through with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver), he decided to go see a therapist — even though he was a little skeptical that anyone could help him at first. His sister, Megan, thought that his PTSD from the military and from the time she was held hostage was interfering with his love life, so he decided to take a stab at the same kind of therapy that had helped her.

They started by trying to bring out Owen’s memories from childhood, and one in particular stood out: Winning the spelling bee. But for some reason, it wasn’t a fond memory for him — it was negative. Because when he got home to show his family his certificate, he found out that his father had died, and he never got to tell anyone his good news… and this was a huge breakthrough for him and his therapist.

Later, when Teddy texted Owen to check in on him, he admitted that it had been a rough day, but a good one. Maybe he’s making progress?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

