Making big changes. Now that Teddy (Kim Raver) has officially shared the news of her pregnancy with Owen (Kevin McKidd), it was time for her to decide what came next during the Thursday, January 24, episode Grey’s Anatomy. But what will that mean for Owen and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone)?

Teddy’s immediate instinct was to fish around for a job at Grey Sloan Memorial, but Owen’s reaction to the news gave her pause. He admitted that he wished Teddy could have decided to come back to America and fill him in on the pregnancy before he and Amelia got back together.

“I’m just saying it’s a crap situation which is worse than it would have been if you were more up front,” Owen said, just in time for Amelia to overhear their argument.

So where do Teddy and Owen stand now? Her true feelings came out when she saw Owen intubated after he was accidentally given a dose of Propofol meant for a patient that left him paralyzed. When he woke up, she told him she needed to make a decision. She needed to go back to Germany or find a way to stay in Seattle — and at this point, Seattle wasn’t looking so good, because Maggie didn’t seem interested at all in having her join the cardio team.

But then, Owen came up with a solution: She could have his job.

“Stay here. Work in trauma,” he said. “Run the department. I’ll work for you. You’re more than qualified and we still have a position that we haven’t filled. And you’re right. Teddy, you sacrificed a lot to come here, and now, it’s my turn.”

His sacrifice — and his earlier comments — didn’t mean he was over Amelia, though, and as she was leaving, he met up with her in the parking lot to tell her. And Amelia’s response? “What took you so long?”

Catherine Returns to the OR

Catherine (Debbie Allen) returned to Seattle, and she was not happy with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for spilling the beans about her cancer. Despite her diagnosis, she was still operating alongside Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and trying to act like nothing had changed. However, when her surgery didn’t go as planned, she ended up leaving the OR out of frustration — something that Catherine doesn’t do often.

This led to a showdown between Catherine, Jackson and Richard, because at this point, they were angry that she’d only told Meredith and Koracick (Greg Germann) about her cancer but not them.

“How am I supposed to depend on you when you’re hanging out in bars swinging baseball bats?” Catherine demanded when Richard challenged her. But then, she admitted the real reason she didn’t tell Jackson or Richard about it: Talking about it would make it true.

“We’re surgeons,” Jackson said. “We can handle bad news.”

Meredith Spends Time With Link

With the future of her love life up in the air, Meredith seemed to be less and less interested in Link (Chris Carmack), especially after they ended up butting heads over a surgical case they were operating on. But since he was a big part of Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) life before she came to Seattle, she felt responsible for setting Meredith straight – right in the middle of the OR.

“He became a doctor because he got cancer,” Josaid. “He’s not a lightweight and he’s not an idiot.”

Armed with this new information, Meredith couldn’t help but say yes when Link offered to help her with Bailey’s superhero birthday party after Alex (Justin Chambers) backed out at the last minute.

As it turns out, not only is Link good with kids, but he also has an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel characters, which quickly won Bailey over. Looks like Meredith’s decision just got even harder!

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

