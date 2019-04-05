It’s a family reunion. Owen (Kevin McKidd) is surprised when his sister Megan (Abigail Spencer) comes back in town to help with a surgery on the Thursday, April 4, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. But Megan was even more surprised when she found out that Teddy (Kim Raver) was there, too — and that she was pregnant with Owen’s child.

Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About How Long She’ll Stay on Grey’s Anatomy

And after Megan had the chance to yell at Owen for not being with Teddy, she was just in time to meet Koracick (Greg Germann) and find out that she was already with someone else, not her brother and baby daddy as she would have hoped.

But when Megan finally had the chance to talk to Teddy one-on-one, she tried to talk her into getting back together with Owen now that he’s single.

“I watched you suffer from afar for years, I watched you love him for years and I watched you suffer some more,” she said. “I’m sure the neurosurgeon is lovely, but my brother is single and you love him and you’ve always loved him and he’s an idiot but he loves you too.”

But Megan wasn’t done there, either. She caught up with Owen in the stairwell and tried one more time to convince him to try again with Teddy. But considering how she feels about Koracick, it might be too late.

Getting Jo to Talk

After Jo (Camilla Luddington) returned from meeting her mom, she still isn’t talking to Alex (Justin Chambers) about what happened, and instead, she decided to stay home sick from work. Once he got to the hospital, Alex filled Link (Chris Carmack) in on what happened and asked him if he could try to figure out what was going on. He was part of her past — maybe he could help.

Link showed up at Jo’s apartment with Chinese food, and even though she insisted she was sick, he sat down and started eating. She didn’t want to talk to him — and she refused to at first — but he didn’t leave.

5 Times Ellen Pompeo Has Clapped Back at Her Haters

They ended up drinking and reminiscing about their younger days together, and toward the end of the night, when they were laughing about their exes, Jo suddenly got serious. She admitted that in her earlier relationships she couldn’t grasp why anyone would be in love with her, so instead, she would make clean breaks.

“My mother was a runner. She still is, apparently,” she said. “She can’t even sit in the same room as me even though she says she loves me. And my father… I always run. It’s what I do.”

By the time Alex got home, Jo was more drunk than before, giggling at cartoons on TV.

“I’ve seen her in rough shape before, but never like this,” Link told him. “I want to help. I don’t know how.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama: a Timeline

Getting Richard’s Approval

Things are still awkward between DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) since he caught him and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) making out at Catherine’s party. So he was surprised when Richard threw him an appendectomy to do all on his own… which Meredith told him was a test he better not fail.

But the pressure was so much on DeLuca that he messed up at every opportunity. He was flustered while talking to the patient, trying not to seem like he was flirting with her, and when Richard asked him about his game plan in the OR, he started talking about his future with Meredith, not his plans for surgery, which is what Richard actually meant. Yikes.

But when things got serious with their surgery, DeLuca made the right call, and by the time they were wrapping things up, he had made his way to Richard’s good side. Maybe getting caught at the party wasn’t the worst thing in the world?

“He’s a surgeon, Meredith, and a good one. He’s a good man,” Richard told Meredith after he left the OR.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!