Grey’s Anatomy has kept Us locked in since 2005, and season 20 seems to be bringing more drama to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital than ever before.

The show will pick up where season 19 left off with several characters in danger. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) was on the verge of falling off the wagon and taking a drink while Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) — who had been complaining of a toothache — was suddenly unconscious on the floor of the operating room.

Meanwhile, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) might be risking her career by taking her Alzheimer’s research public despite her work contradicting decades of studies.

Of course, there’s always romance among the Seattle doctors. After years of will-they-won’t-they tension, Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) finally admitted their feelings for each other. Elsewhere, intern Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) ditching her groom for Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) on her wedding day.

That’s just where the drama starts. Scroll down for everything to know so far about Grey’s Anatomy season 20:

When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 Start?

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Is There a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 Trailer?

Yes, watch below:

How Many Episodes Are in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20?

Expect the season to be shorter than usual after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 20 will only have 10 episodes, the shortest since the nine-episode first season.

“It’s a condensed season so it’s action-packed,” Anthony Hill, who plays Winston Ndugu, told Access Hollywood in February 2024. “Every episode is going to have something crazy happening so I can tell you that there are a couple surprises.”

Will Ellen Pompeo Return as Meredith Grey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20?

While she stepped back from being a series regular last year, Pompeo remains an executive producer, narrates each episode and will appear on a recurring basis. Fans will see Meredith in the flesh in at least four episodes of season 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re so lucky to have her come back in and be a part of it and we have a great time with her,” Raver told Access in February 2024. “She’s part of it with a voiceover, and when she has time, she comes back. And she’s doing scene with a lot of us and so it’s been great.”

Who Is Coming Back for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20?

Jessica Capshaw is set to return as Arizona Robbins, who hasn’t been seen since she moved to New York City at the end of season 18. “She has an incredible story line, and we’re so excited to have her home,” Luddington told E! News in February 2024. Dr. Robbins will step into the OR on April 4.

She isn’t the only familiar face. Alex Lani will also return as Nico Kim, on-again off-again boyfriend of Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli).

Who Are the New Actors in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20?

Natalie Morales portrays Monica Beltran, a pediatric surgeon who has a tendency to push boundaries while Freddy Miyares plays patient as Dorian, a likable patient who is involved in a serious accident.

Who Are the Series Regulars in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20?

In addition to Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), returning full-time cast members include veterans Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camila Luddington (Jo Wilson), Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln). Last year’s interns — Harry Shum Jr. (Benson “Blue” Kwan), Alexis Floy (Simone Griffith), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), Niko Terho (Lucas Adams) and Adelaie Kane (Jules Millin) — are expected to return as well.