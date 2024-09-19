Grey’s Anatomy fans need season 21, stat — especially after that spring cliffhanger where multiple doctors were fired.

“I’m really excited for fans to see how we get out of the end of last season,” Grey’s showrunner Meg Marinis told Entertainment Weekly in September 2024.

In the season 20 finale, Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) fired both Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) for helping Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). The titular character had been instructed to hand over her Alzheimer’s research; Fearful it would be buried, she published an abstract online instead. Then, Catherine fired Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) for refusing to dismiss Teddy while they were in the middle of a life-saving procedure on a patient.

“I feel like some fans think maybe Meredith just walked away completely from this war that she and Catherine are in, and that’s going to be picked up and we’ll see a shift in it in quite a different way,” Marinis explained. “I think fans will be excited about that dynamic between the two. Catherine is a really fun villain to love, and Debbie Allen is mesmerizing to watch, but she is a quite scary character, so when you have these two powerful women in battle professionally, that’s another thing that we continue to explore.”

When Grey’s Anatomy returns, fans will find some familiar faces back as attendings, including Kali Rocha’s Sydney Heron, the perky resident from Meredith’s days as a resident.

“Clearly we have some fired attendings,” Marinis says. “When we last saw Sydney, she was in light blue scrubs as a resident with Bailey. Now she’s an attending, but she’s still the character that delighted fans in those early days.”

Scroll down for everything to know so far about season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy:

When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Come Back?

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premieres on ABC Thursday, September 26, at 10 p.m. ET.

What Happens in the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 Trailer?

Catherine is in full villain mode in the one-minute trailer that ABC dropped on Thursday, September 19. “You think you’re god’s gift to this hospital,” Catherine tells Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). “You’re just another doctor.”

Then, Bailey actually slaps Catherine across the face. That might not be the best decision because Catherine is in the mood to sue. Meredith is quickly slapped with a lawsuit amid her and Catherine’s disagreement.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Grey’s without a little relationship drama. Elsewhere in the trailer for the season premiere, Jo (Camilla Luddington) struggles to tell Link (Chris Carmack) that she’s pregnant, and Jules (Adelaide Kane) and Mika (Midori Francis) look super awkward after their almost-kiss.

Which Characters Are Returning?

Expect the usual suspects in the OR, but some familiar faces will also be back. The biggest return is Kali Rocha who returns as the overly-perky Sydney Heron after a 17-year absence.

Another Grey Sloan Memorial alum who will return is Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who popped up in the trailer for the season premiere, and Ben Warren (Jason George) is a full-time cast member after spinoff Station 19 ended, hinting that he might be considering switching career paths once more.

Meanwhile, Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) is back for at least six episodes, Variety reports, while Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) is set for at least five episodes, per Deadline.

Who Is New to the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast?

James (Michael Thomas Grant) is the openly gay Episcopal chaplain who crosses paths with Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) this year.

Who Is Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Soon?

Despite connecting with the preacher, Levi is expected to leave Grey’s Anatomy after a handful of episodes. Similarly, Mika is set to exit after a few weeks to conclude her story line after two seasons.

Is Meredith Grey Still on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Yes, though she took a step back from appearing in every episode, Pompeo will still play Meredith in at least seven episodes, and she’ll continue to narrate each week.