She’s a fan! Caterina Scorsone revealed what it’s like playing Dr. Amelia Shepard on Grey’s Anatomy — and why she’s team Kaimelia.

“I think one of the things that I’m so excited about with Grey’s Anatomy is that we do touch on issues that that need to be unpacked for people who maybe don’t have tons of access to information or all sides of the story,” Scorsone, 41, told Us Weekly on Sunday, April 2, at 2023 PaleyFest in Los Angeles. “One of the stories that I feel very passionately about, obviously, is right now the country is so polarized, and there’s been so much violence against LGBTQ and trans people in our country.”

The Canadian actress noted that last season, the ABC drama introduced viewers to the first non-binary doctor with Dr. Kai Bartley, played by E.R. Fightmaster.

“We got to present to the world, like, the full humanity and depth of someone in that community,” Scorsone said of the addition of the complex character. “I feel so privileged to be a part of that story line.”

The Private Practice alum, however, confessed: “We haven’t gotten a lot of Amelia and Kai this season together on screen.”

Fans first met Kai on season 18 of the doctor series in 2021. At that time, Kai struck up a romance with Amelia and the duo were dubbed “Kaimelia” by supporters. At the end of the season, Kai relocated to Minnesota, which resulted in the pair trying to do long distance.

Throughout season 19, which premiered in fall 2022, viewers have barely gotten to see the couple together. Kai did make a brief cameo on episode 9, which aired in March, via a FaceTime call with Amelia where the twosome planned to reconnect in person soon.

“I think one of the things that thrills me is that that [relation]ship, like, exploded when it came on screen. People kind of saw chemistry there from the beginning and became huge champions of that relationship,” Scorsone told Us and other reporters on Sunday. “And so we haven’t seen tons of it this year, but every time we’ve seen it, there’s been a lot of excitement about it. And so that makes us feel really good.”

While the former Alice actress didn’t give an update as to when fans will get more Kai and Amelia, there will be plenty of time for romance since Grey’s isn’t ending anytime soon. Last month, the ABC series was renewed for season 20.

“As long as the audience is there, we have story. The thing that makes our show so successful is not the plot necessarily, but it’s the depth of the characters,” Scorsone explained at the TV festival. “I think the audience has deep relationships with each of the characters. So just like a friend or a family member, you’re not, like, ‘Oh, it’s been five seasons, I think we’re done.’ Like, you really wanna see these people move through life. So that could be, you know, 80, 90, 100 years. We’ll see!”

When it comes to OG star Ellen Pompeo’s season 19 finale cameo, Scorsone didn’t want to give too much away. (Pompeo’s Meredith Grey said farewell during a February episode of the show — but the 53-year-old actress has remained the voiceover star all season.)

“I actually haven’t read the final installment of the finale. I’ve read the first part, I haven’t read the second part, but I know Ellen’s gonna be back for it and Ellen is still very much involved,” the November Man actress explained on Sunday. “She’s an executive producer and she’s still doing our voiceovers and so she could come back at any time. I haven’t read the finale, but I’m hopeful that we will see more of Ellen Pompeo.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kat Pettibone