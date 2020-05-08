It’s over for Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles. The Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce from husband after 10 years of marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

According to the court documents, the duo separated on March 1. The 38-year-old actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of separation in her divorce filing on Friday, May 8.

Scorsone and Giles, who wed in June 2009, share three kids: Eliza Alva Angelica, 7, Paloma Michaela, 3, and Arwen Lucinda Jane, 5 months. While the Private Practice alum often shares photos of her three little ones via Instagram, she hasn’t posted about Giles since their October 2019 pregnancy announcement.

“Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven 🎃,” Scorsone wrote alongside a photo of the family on Halloween at the time. She gave birth to Arwen in December.

While Scorsone often stays mum on her private life, she has been open about daughter Paloma’s Down syndrome diagnosis in recent years.

“My whole concept of what motherhood was had to shift,” she explained during a conversation on the “Motherly” podcast in 2019. “When Pippa was born, and I realized that she had Down syndrome and she was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences … I didn’t know what her capacity would be. It really did send me into a tailspin.”

Scorsone admitted that she questioned her abilities as a parent, but Paloma’s journey has ultimately made her a better mother.

“I loved Eliza so much because she was so clever, and she was so beautiful and she was so funny … but all those things were external qualities,” she explained. “It forced me to realize that I was loving my other daughter and everyone, including myself, for absolutely the wrong reason. I was loving people for their external qualities and not for their essence.”

Us Weekly reached out to Scorsone’s rep for a comment.