Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son is ready to take center stage.

Zuma proved he’s interested in following in his parents’ footsteps when he performed at stepdad Blake Shelton‘s Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Monday, July 29.

In fan footage shared via social media, Shelton, 48, served as a cheerleader while introducing his stepson to the crowd. “Please welcome Zuma Rossdale to the stage,” Shelton said. “This is Zuma, everybody.”

The 15-year-old singer held his guitar and prepared to cover Zach Bryan‘s hit song “Oklahoma Smokeshow.” Before Zuma kicked off his country music debut, however, Shelton made sure everything looked good to go.

“Get the microphone so they can hear you,” he joked as he adjusted Zuma’s equipment.

Soon after, Zuma won over the crowd with his voice, guitar skills and fashion that included a striped button-down, jeans and a black cowboy hat.

“Zuma, you look so cute,” one fan screamed from the audience as Shelton was seen clapping throughout the performance.

Stefani, 54, — who also shares Kingston, 18, and Apollo, 10, with ex-husband Rossdale, 58, — seemingly confirmed she was in the crowd for the special performance when she took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of Shelton performing his latest single with Post Malone titled “Pour Me a Drink.”

In a recent interview with Nylon, Stefani looked back on the days when she was the lead singer of No Doubt. While she found joy performing the band’s biggest hits, she struggled to balance motherhood and life as a rock star.

“I look at it now and I think, ‘God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?’ Because really, I should have just been with my family,” she told the publication in April. “But we did it, and there are some good songs.”

Although it’s unclear whether Zuma wants to pursue music as he becomes an adult, his brother Kingston also performed at Shelton’s bar in August 2023. It’s one of many special moments Shelton is happy to be a part of.

“I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April when describing life with his stepsons. “Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff.”