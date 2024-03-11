Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated Robert Downey Jr.’s 2024 Oscars while getting her hair bleached.

The actress, 51, watched her Iron Man costar, 58, take home the Best Supporting Actor trophy on Sunday, March 10, while watching the awards show via livestream from her laptop, as she shared on her Instagram Story.

When Downey Jr.’s name was announced by Ke Huy Quan, Paltrow let out a loud cheer and flipped her phone camera around to show her ecstatic reaction with highlights in her hair.

“@robertdowneyjr takes it!” she captioned the clip.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars Hollywood’s biggest names are blessing Us with their presence — and fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars are beginning to arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed to the nines. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and awe-inspiring accessories as well as major hair […]

While accepting his award, Downey Jr. gave a loving shout-out to his wife of nearly 20 years, Susan Downey.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and The Academy. In that order,” he began. “I’d like to thank my veterinarian, I mean my wife, Susan Downey. She found me, a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here.”

Robert took home the win for portraying the theoretical physicist in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. “Here’s my little secret,” he continued. “I needed this job more than it needed me. … I stand here before you, a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful and the stuff that we decide to make is important.”

Along with celebrating his publicist, agent and “den mother,” Robert praised another important member of his team. “I want to thank my stylist, in case no one else does. Thanks, Erika, thank you very much,” he quipped. “And I’m just going to say this. My entertainment lawyer Tom Hanson, for 40 years, the half of which he spent trying to get me insured and bailing me out, thanks, bro.”

Related: Complete List of 2024 Oscars Nominees and Winners The 2024 awards season came to a close with the 96th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. Nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earning the most nods. Among its 13 nominations are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. (It won more than any other […]

Robert concluded by thanking his kids, Avri, Exton and Indio, gushing, “This one’s for you.”

Robert’s first Academy Award win could serve as an inspiration for Paltrow, who has stepped away from acting in recent years to focus on her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop.

Paltrow confessed to Entertainment Tonight in November 2023 that acting “would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” adding, “But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. … You know, to some degree.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: All the First-Time Nominees at the 2024 Oscars: America Ferrera and More The 2024 Oscar nods include several frequently-nominated stars, but even more interesting are the many first-time nominees. America Ferrera, whose Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination for Barbie is her first, heard the news while laying in bed. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to […]

The two have appeared in seven Marvel films together as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts: Iron Man in 2008, Iron Man 2 in 2010, The Avengers in 2012, Iron Man 3 in 2013, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Paltrow and Robert became fast friends while working together on the superhero movies. In 2007, she openly admitted that he played a significant role in her decision to join the Marvel universe.

“It had nothing to do with the size of the budget. It was like, if I got a call that there’s a six-million-dollar movie, and these are the people, I’d do it,” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I’ve always wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. He’s a genius, and I had never been asked to do a film with him before.”