Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 and continued what appeared to be a happy marriage with Ryan Scott Anderson. However, Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up tells a different story.

Gypsy and now-estranged husband Anderson got married in 2022 while she was still in prison. In April, Gypsy officially filed for divorce from Anderson. (Gypsy went to prison for second-degree murder following the death of mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who allegedly suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. She served seven years ahead of her release.)

“It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” Gypsy told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her Lifetime docuseries. Following her and Anderson’s split, Gypsy rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

“Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage,” she told Us. “And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken.”

Keep scrolling for all the details of Gypsy’s love life showcased in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up:

Anderson’s Feelings About Gypsy

“Marrying Gypsy wasn’t easy,” Anderson admitted during the premiere episode on June 3, noting that he asked for Gypsy’s dad, Rod Blanchard’s “approval” beforehand. “Right now, I just want this to work. Everybody’s giving us a 50-50 shot but, you know, I feel it’s 100 percent.”

Anderson called himself the “lucky one” because he gets to pick Gypsy up from prison. “A lot of people wanted that honor, I got it. I don’t know how,” he continued. “I pinch myself sometimes.”

Why Anderson Was ‘Different’ From Her Exes

“I think with my exes, they were in love with the idea of me rather than they were in love with me,” Gypsy explained, everyone else “ran” from her emotional baggage. “He didn’t.”

The Night She Was Released — And Consummating the Marriage

Anderson could be seen pulling up to the prison after 3 a.m. to pick up Gypsy. Once they reunited the pair could be heard saying “I love you” and kissing. While in the car, Anderson offered Gypsy her wedding ring — which she took with glee. Once back in their hotel room, the pair discussed all the “new” parts of their relationship now that she’s free.

“You’re going to get to see me in all my quirky glory,” Gypsy said. Anderson was most excited to “love on” his wife.

“We got to consummate our marriage,” Gypsy revealed when the cameras were picked up the next morning. “That’s all the details y’all get.”

Gypsy’s Sex Life With Anderson

Anderson shared that Gypsy was “so nervous” at first. “He always used to say, ‘I’m a dynamo,’ and I’m like, every guy says that,” Gypsy added. “Well, he’s a dynamo.”

New episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiere on Lifetime Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.