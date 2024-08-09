The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics may be a few years away, but Snoop Dogg just gave us a major hint about who could be performing at the Games.

Snoop, 52, joined NBC’s Mike Tirico to reflect on his experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics and drop some exciting news about the upcoming closing ceremony and handoff to the Los Angeles Games.

“I’m really looking forward to LA28, especially the closing ceremony,” he shared on Friday, August 9. “We’ve got a lot of super talented people who are going to bring it for the Red, White and Blue.”

“Can I announce who’s gonna be?” He paused before revealing, “I’m a big fan of H.E.R., and I’d love for her to perform the national anthem.” Snoop put it in more concrete terms later in the interview, saying, “H.E.R. will also be performing the national anthem.”

Related: Snoop Dogg’s Best Moments at 2024 Paris Olympics: From Carrying the Torch to Che... Getty Images (3) No one is having more fun at the Paris Olympics than Snoop Dogg. “I’m in Paris doing color commentary for the Olympics,” Snoop, 52, told Vogue in a YouTube interview published on Tuesday, July 30. “[I’m] also hanging out, having a good time and bringing a little bit of Snoop Dogg flavor […]

Both Snoop and H.E.R. share California roots, with Snoop hailing from Long Beach and H.E.R. coming from the San Francisco Bay Area.

While the official talent lineup for the 2028 Olympics in LA hasn’t been announced yet, it’s confirmed that H.E.R. will perform the U.S. National Anthem at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. The singer will take the stage at Stade de France on Sunday, August 11, as part of the LA28 Handover.

In addition to Olympic news, Snoop (born Calvin Broadus Jr.) also shared his excitement about joining The Voice as a coach for season 26. He’s teaming up with Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani for what promises to be an unforgettable season.

Related: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Through the Years: Looking Back at Who Left and Why Taking a look back. When The Voice debuted on NBC in 2011, no one knew what to expect from yet another singing competition show. However, it quickly became a success, with Carson Daly as host and a group of successful, entertaining coaches ready to find the next superstar. Kicking off the first season, Blake Shelton, […]

“I’m so happy to be on The Voice,” Snoop said. “Bublé, Reba, Gwen—we’re a fearless foursome. We have so much fun on that show, and the talent is extraordinary, so this should be a great season.”

When Snoop was announced as a coach back in May, he expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, telling The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, “If you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music. This is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and be a real coach, giving direction to some of these artists who could be the next big thing.”

Snoop is eager to showcase the full range of his musical talents, especially for viewers who may only be familiar with his iconic hip-hop hits from the ’90s.

“That’s what people are going to learn about me — I’m not one-sided,” he explained. “I’m not just for you. I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”