Get that red chair ready, because Snoop Dogg is excited to join The Voice.

On Monday, May 13, NBC announced that the rapper, 52, will join Michael Bublé and returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani on season 26 of the long-running music competition series. Snoop also appeared on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss how hyped he is for the gig.

“If you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music,” Snoop told host Jimmy Fallon. “So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music. And be a real coach and really give direction to some of these artists that can be today’s next big thing.”

Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Broadus Jr.) is also happy to show more depth to his musical voice, especially if viewers are only familiar with his hip-hop work of the 1990s. “That’s what people are going to learn about me, is that that’s why I feel like people [are] attract[ed] to me. I’m not one-sided,” he explained. “I’m not just for you. I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”

Though Snoop Dogg has been a fixture of hip-hop since he released his debut album, Doggystyle, in 1993, he has explored different musical genres in his career. In 2013, he adopted the Snoop Lion moniker to release Reincarnated, a dancehall/reggae fusion album that featured Busta Rhymes, Drake, Popcaan, Miley Cyrus and more. In 2018, Snoop Dogg released Bible of Love, a gospel album.

Snoop Dogg is also familiar with The Voice. He appeared as an advisor to Blake Shelton’s team in season 3 and worked as a Mega Mentor in season 20.

The Voice is wrapping up its current season with McEntire, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and John Legend serving as coaches. The live finale will air on NBC on May 20 and 21.

Before Snoop Dogg sits in the big red Voice chair, he’ll fly overseas to help NBC with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Snoop will provide reports for the primetime coverage, starting on July 26 on NBC and Peacock. Snoop previously worked with the network during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Tokyo games, Snoop went viral thanks to a clip of him reacting to an equestrian competitor and a “crip-walking” horse.

“I’m going to meet the horse in real life,” Snoop Dogg told Fallon, 49, on Monday’s Tonight Show. “He’s the returning champ. So I got to go meet him — you know what I’m saying? — and let him know I’m a big fan.”