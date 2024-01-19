Snoop Dogg is a rap legend, game show host, cookbook author and spokesperson — but he will never be an OnlyFans model.

While appearing on the inaugural episode of actor Slink Johnson’s Wake & Bake With Double S Express Instagram podcast on Monday, January 15, the 52-year-old hip-hop icon said he was approached by an unnamed OnlyFans model who suggested he join the content platform. “They got at me when one of them little girls, she made, like, $20 million on there, right?” he said.

“They was like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop,’” he continued, noting that the model told him that he could make “about $100 million as long as he “pull that thing out.” However, Snoop said there was one thing stopping him from getting explicit on OF: his wife of 25+ years, Shante Broadus.

“I’m like, ‘N—, I got a Black wife, N—!’ Ain’t no way in the world she’s going allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money,’” he recalled saying.

Related: Unexpected Celebrity Family Connections: Snoop Dogg and Brandy, Nicolas Cage and... Family dynasties are not uncommon in Hollywood, from Snoop Dogg and Brandy to Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola. Brandy and her brother, Ray J, have another famous relative in their brood: Snoop Dogg, their first cousin. Snoop and Brandy even collaborated on a 2009 duet, “Special.” Cage also has a famous cousin in the spotlight: […]

In recent years, celebrities like Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Chris Brown, Larsa Pippen and Bhad Bhabie have set up accounts on OnlyFans. Most of these stars have utilized the platform to share behind-the-scenes looks at their lives. Other celebrities have used the platform to share exclusive, NSFW photos and other explicit material.

Though Snoop Dogg won’t join OF, he is no stranger to adult content. In 2002, he won a pair of Adult Video News awards for Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, a video partnership with Hustler magazine. Doggystyle incorporated hip-hop with x-rated scenes. The production won the AVN Award for Best Music and Top Selling Tape of 2011.

Related: Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg and More Musicians Who Slayed in Horror Movies Compared to the perils of the music industry, the nightmares of the horror world are no big deal for some music stars. As Halloween is a night full of tricks and treats, those who load up Shudder, Screambox or any other “screaming” service might be in for a surprise when they see a familiar face […]

Snoop’s family recently encountered some hardship. On Thursday, January 18, his 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus revealed that she suffered a “severe stroke.”

Snoop and Shante’s daughter posted a photo taken from her hospital bed and said that she broke down when the medical professionals told her about the stroke. “Like, I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” she asked.