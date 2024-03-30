Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler Have Dinner Together in Malibu

By
Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler Have Dinner Together in Malibu
Champ Medici, Robert De Niro, Austin Butler and Snoop Dogg.Courtesy of Champ Medici/Instagram

So Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler sit down at the same dinner table together — and it’s not the setup to a joke.

On Friday, March 29, De Niro, 80, and Butler, 32, joined Snoop Dogg, 52, for dinner at the rapper’s home in Malibu, California. The event was captured in photos and videos by Champ Medici (real name Cordell Broadus), Snoop Dogg’s son, and shared via Instagram.

“Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop ✅ 🦅 Dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers,” Champ, 27, captioned the post. He did not share further details on exactly what was discussed between his father and the two actors.

In one video, as Snoop and De Niro pose together for a photo, the “Gin and Juice” rapper jokes, “You didn’t know I had Italian in my blood, huh?” De Niro, without missing a beat, waves his hand and responds, “I knew that.”

Snoop Dogg shares four children with wife Shante Broadus, including Corde Broadus, 29, Champ and Cori Broadus, 24. He also shares Julian Corrie Broadus, 26, with Laurie Holmond. (Snoop’s daughter Cori suffered a “severe stroke” in January but has since returned home from her hospital stay.)

Ayesha and Steph Curry and Lindsay Lohan and More Surprising Celeb BFFs

Related: Surprising Celeb BFFs

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to linking up and partnering with other celebrities. Some of his most famous collaborations were with Martha Stewart, from their cooking show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (which ran from 2016 to 2018) to their partnerships with 19 Crimes wine, Skechers shoes and more.

“This is magic right here,” Snoop exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 of his and Stewart’s dynamic. “It’s a complex world that we live in, but at the same time we love being able to do what we do, like being able to come outside of my box, and to join hands with Martha, and to bring people together.”

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today!

Deal of the Day

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today! View Deal

Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler Have Dinner Together in Malibu
Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro. Courtesy of Champ Medici/Instagram

He added: “This show is not just about us, it’s about the people that we bring together, the people that would have never paid attention to what we’re doing right now.”

Lake Bell: I’m a 'Better Parent’ to My Kids When I'm Smoking Weed

Related: Celebrities Who Smoke Weed

His latest gathering is certainly an unexpected group of Academy Award-nominated actors. De Niro earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2024 Oscars for his role in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, though the award ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer. (Also in the category were actors Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, Ryan Gosling for Barbie and Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction.)

As for Butler, 32, the Elvis actor is currently starring as the villainous Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two, the primary antagonist to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

In this article

Austin Butler Bio - 121 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023

Austin Butler
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Robert De Niro Grandson Leandro Death

Robert de Niro
1374173646snoop dogg 206

Snoop Dogg

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!