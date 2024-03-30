So Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler sit down at the same dinner table together — and it’s not the setup to a joke.

On Friday, March 29, De Niro, 80, and Butler, 32, joined Snoop Dogg, 52, for dinner at the rapper’s home in Malibu, California. The event was captured in photos and videos by Champ Medici (real name Cordell Broadus), Snoop Dogg’s son, and shared via Instagram.

“Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop ✅ 🦅 Dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers,” Champ, 27, captioned the post. He did not share further details on exactly what was discussed between his father and the two actors.

In one video, as Snoop and De Niro pose together for a photo, the “Gin and Juice” rapper jokes, “You didn’t know I had Italian in my blood, huh?” De Niro, without missing a beat, waves his hand and responds, “I knew that.”

Snoop Dogg shares four children with wife Shante Broadus, including Corde Broadus, 29, Champ and Cori Broadus, 24. He also shares Julian Corrie Broadus, 26, with Laurie Holmond. (Snoop’s daughter Cori suffered a “severe stroke” in January but has since returned home from her hospital stay.)

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to linking up and partnering with other celebrities. Some of his most famous collaborations were with Martha Stewart, from their cooking show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (which ran from 2016 to 2018) to their partnerships with 19 Crimes wine, Skechers shoes and more.

“This is magic right here,” Snoop exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 of his and Stewart’s dynamic. “It’s a complex world that we live in, but at the same time we love being able to do what we do, like being able to come outside of my box, and to join hands with Martha, and to bring people together.”

He added: “This show is not just about us, it’s about the people that we bring together, the people that would have never paid attention to what we’re doing right now.”

His latest gathering is certainly an unexpected group of Academy Award-nominated actors. De Niro earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2024 Oscars for his role in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, though the award ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer. (Also in the category were actors Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things, Ryan Gosling for Barbie and Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction.)

As for Butler, 32, the Elvis actor is currently starring as the villainous Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two, the primary antagonist to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.