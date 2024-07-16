Halle Berry Departs Ryan Murphy’s Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’

Halle Berry has left Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair.

Berry, 57, is no longer attached to the series as a star and executive producer, Variety reported on Monday, July 15. The outlet cited a scheduling conflict as the reason she parted ways with the high-profile Murphy production.

Earlier this month, the Oscar winner made headlines for joining All’s Fair alongside Glenn Close, 77, and Kim Kardashian, 43, the latter two also pulling double duty as actors and producers.

While Kardashian will play a successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, Berry’s role had yet to be revealed.

The series, which was penned by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, will reportedly start filming later this year and premiere in early 2025.

Berry hasn’t starred on a TV show since the sci-fi drama Extant where she played astronaut Molly Woods from 2014 to 2015. She has since focused on acting in films such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised and 2022’s Moonfall.

Berry will next be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in the comedy-thriller The Union (premiering August 16 on Netflix) and the horror flick Never Let Go, out September 27. Her upcoming projects in pre-production are Maude v Maude with Angelina Jolie and The Process, both thrillers she’s producing and set to act in.

While discussing Maude vs Maude at the Red Sea Film Festival in December 2023, Berry noted that it wasn’t always smooth sailing between her and Jolie, 49.

​​”We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” she said, calling her costar “formidable” and adding, “[I’m] thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”

As for The Union, Berry plays Roxanne, a covert operative who enlists her ex-high school sweetheart, Mike (Wahlberg), for a dangerous mission. The Departed star, 53, recently described his character as a “blue-collar James Bond.”

“I’ve always been a huge fan of her and an admirer of her work,” Wahlberg said of Berry. “Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy. Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy.”