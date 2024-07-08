Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Entertainment

Glenn Close and Halle Berry to Star With Kim Kardashian in Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ From Ryan Murphy

Glenn Close and Halle Berry Amy Sussman/Getty Images for CDGA

Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, has added seasoned actresses Glenn Close and Halle Berry to star alongside Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, who was announced as a cast member in December 2023, will serve as an executive producer as will Murphy, 58, Deadline reported on Monday, July 8. Close, 77, and Berry, 57, will act and serve as executive producers as well.

Murphy previously described the new show as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural,” per the outlet.

Kardashian, 43, will portray a successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Close and Berry’s roles have yet to be revealed.

The new series, which was penned by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, will mark Close’s return to the legal drama genre after starring on FX’s Damages from 2007 to 2012. The actress has since appeared on TV shows including Tehran and three episodes of The New Look, in addition to movies like Swan Song and 2023’s Heart of Stone.

Kim Kardashian Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Berry, for her part, hasn’t starred on a TV series since Extant where she played Molly Woods and Humanich Molly from 2014 to 2015. The actress, however, has stayed busy with movies such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised and 2022’s Moonfall.

Kardashian, meanwhile, teamed up with Murphy for season 12 of American Horror Story. The reality star played Siobhan Corbyn on the FX series, which aired in two parts, concluding in April.

“I keep saying this, she knew every line and I just thought she was so good,” AHS costar Emma Roberts exclusively told Us Weekly of Kardashian last month. “I loved watching her and it was really fun to work with her. And I just love that every season of that show, Ryan Murphy always makes a fun surprise casting decision and it’s as fun for the viewers as it is for the other actors on the show.”

Not only has Kardashian worked with Murphy on AHS, which was cocreated by Brad Falchuk, but she is also a mega star for Hulu. After Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended its 20-season run on E! in 2021, it was rebranded as The Kardashians on Hulu.

While Kardashian is not a lawyer yet, she has been studying for her law degree since 2019. She passed the “baby bar” in 2021 but is not a full-fledged attorney.

“I’m probably going to take the bar in February 2025,” Kardashian said at the 2023 Time100 Summit in April 2023. “I think it’s, like, a 36 percent pass rate.”

All’s Fair marks the first series under Murphy’s deal with Disney after his Netflix agreement came to an end in June 2023. In addition to creating the show, Murphy will direct and help write the project.

The show is expected to begin production in late 2024 and premiere in early 2025, per Deadline.

