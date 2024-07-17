Halsey is paying homage to another pop princess on her latest single, “Lucky.”

The 29-year-old musician teased the upcoming track via Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, posting cover art that contained a blurred, close up image of the “Bad At Love” singer under a pink filter. She captioned the image, “Lucky – July 26th ⭐.”

Halsey has spent weeks teasing new material, revealing that the song is set to the nostalgic beat of Britney Spears’ hit single “Lucky” off her debut album Hit Me Baby One More Time. Halsey has leaned into the themes of the era in promotional materials, sharing fake paparazzi photos, tabloid images, faux Disney Channel “outtakes,” and her own “Got Milk?” commercial.

Halsey opted for a Y2K look to match the music, debuting hot pink hair to elevate her throwback style.

“When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. Love you forever⭐,” she shared in a video featuring a sneak peak of the song on July 1.

“But I’m so lucky, I’m a star/But I cry, cry, cry in the lonely heart thinking/If there’s nothing missing in my life/Then why do these tears come at night?” she sings in the audio shared on Instagram, shifting Spears’ original lyrics about a glum pop singer to the first-person.

“Lucky” will be the second single off of Halsey’s as-yet-unnamed fifth album. In early June, she announced her first single for the album entitled “The End,” which was released the next day on June 4, 2024.

“It means a lot to me and I love it,” she said in the caption. “Let’s try something different this time and start at ‘The End.’”

In “The End,” Halsey opens up about the health issues she has faced in recent years. Though not specifying her diagnosis, she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in a June 4 Instagram post.

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. [When] I’m 30, I’m having a rebirth,” she declared. “I’m not going to be sick. I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy. I’m just going to get to redo my 20s and 30s.”