Hannah Brown hopes her debut novel, Mistakes We Never Made, will get the Hollywood treatment in the near future.

“The dream would be for this to become something that people can see on the screen,” Brown, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Command™ Brand. “I’ve always kind of hoped that for this [book].”

While writing the book, Brown said the possibility of her story coming to life on the big screen was “always in the back of my mind,” noting that an adaptation would be “a dream come true.”

Brown’s Mistakes We Never Made hit shelves in May and while it wasn’t about the former Bachelorette star’s life specifically, there were several Easter eggs within the story. The novel followed Emma Townsend who suddenly finds herself on a road trip down the West Coast with ex-fling Finn Hughes after her best friend goes MIA.

Related: Easter Eggs in Hannah Brown's Novel 'Mistakes We Never Made' Uncovered Hannah Brown proved that writing what you know can come in many different forms, especially with her debut novel, Mistakes We Never Made. The book, which was released on Tuesday, May 7, follows the story of Emma Townsend, a 28-year-old interior designer who finds herself on a road trip down the West Coast with Finn […]

Us did a fan cast brainstorm for the book with Brown, who agreed that Britt Robertson and All American‘s Michael Evans Behling would make the perfect Emma and Finn, respectively, in an onscreen adaptation.

Now that her first novel is a success, Brown is focused on writing her second fiction book.

“We’re still early on in the process,” she told Us, teasing that there are “some characters in the first book” that will be making another appearance. Currently, Brown is “working on diving into some of those other story lines.”

“It’s been really, really fun,” she continued. “I think seeing such a positive response for the first book — even just hearing you like it — makes me even more excited to really get this next one right and continue to provide really fun, fast, enjoyable love stories for people to consume, hopefully, while they’re on a beach, by the pool [or] just enjoying themselves.”

Brown wants readers to be in “relaxed settings” while reading her books.

Related: Steamy Romance Novels to Read on the Beach This Summer Summer is officially upon Us, which means it’s time to get those beach reads ready, and romance is the genre of choice. One romance novel Us Weekly can’t get enough of this summer is The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren. The coauthor duo — comprised of Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings — recently opened up […]

While there’s no release date for her second novel just yet, she’s “in a good spot” at the moment. “I’m really excited for everyone to read it, hopefully sooner than later,” she added.

Aside from working on her new book, Brown is also partnering with Command Brand for this year’s Back to College season. The former reality star gushed with Us over the “dream partnership,” especially because of her interior design background.

“Living at home with my parents growing up, my dad was such a stickler about putting any new holes in the wall,” she explained. “So, the only way that I was able to express any of my personality in my room was because of Command Brand products. It’s been a long-time coming manifesting this.”

Brown is also teaching the Delulu Design 101 course to give college students “some tips and tricks” to create their perfect space. She has also teamed up with the brand to hook up “ten college students with a $5,000 reward to be able to create the dorm room of their dream.” All they have to do is share their mood board on social media along with #CommandDeluluDesign, following and tagging @Command.