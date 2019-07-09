Shade aplenty. Hannah Brown live-tweeted the Monday, July 8, episode of The Bachelorette as she relived her hometown dates with her final four contestants.

Things started out strong as Hannah’s visit to Peter Weber’s native Westlake Village, California, played out. “Best flight of the night,” the former Miss Alabama USA, 24, tweeted after the pilot, 27, gave her a tour in the sky. “Also add it was the smoothest landing I’ve ever experienced. he knows his [way] around the cockpit.”

also add it was the smoothest landing I’ve ever experienced. he knows his was around the cockpit. #TheBachelorette https://t.co/J7Kj42IuqZ — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

Hannah continued to express her happiness on Twitter during her next hometown date to see Tyler Cameron in Jupiter, Florida. Quoting Train’s 2001 hit “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” she tweeted, “Back from the atmosphere. now drops of Jupiter in my hair” alongside a photo of them in the ocean.

After spending time with his family, the Bachelor alum made out with the general contractor, 26, and straddled him in the back seat of the SUV that was waiting to take her to her next destination. “Yes, the driver was in the car,” she tweeted. “And yes, he unfortunately could not control himself and chuckled ‘he’s a lucky boy, goodnight huh?’”

yes, the driver was in the car. and yes, he unfortunately could not control himself and chuckled “he’s a lucky boy, goodnight huh?” 🤦🏼‍♀️#thebachelorette — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

Hannah’s tweets turned a bit sour when it came time for her dates with Luke Parker and Jed Wyatt, though. After watching herself in Gainesville, Georgia, to meet the 24-year-old import/export manager’s friends and family at a local Sunday school, Hannah cryptically tweeted, “God bless this mess.”

God bless this mess. #TheBachelorette — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

“Have you ever told an entire family that nobody like’s [sic] their son? I have,” she wrote in a second tweet, referencing one of her awkward quotes to Luke’s relatives. “Ughhhhh. I was on meds. I was sick. I went the urgent care. I do not know the things I said while in georgia.”

have you ever told an entire family that nobody like’s their son? I have. 🙋‍♀️ #TheBachelorette — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

ughhhhh. I was on meds. I was sick. I went to the urgent care. I do not know the things I said while in georgia. #TheBachelorette — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

Hannah fired off more shady tweets than ever when it came time to meet frontrunner Jed’s family in Nashville. Since filming wrapped, the singer-songwriter, 25, has been accused of having a girlfriend named Haley Stevens back at home. Hours before Monday’s episode aired, Jed wrote on Instagram that his “parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public” in the wake of the scandal. It didn’t help that his mom pointed out the importance of sticking “to your truth” during a toast in the middle of Hannah’s hometown visit.

“Good toast. good message. cheers!” the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native tweeted while watching the date back. She then wrote, “I wish I could tweet the things coming out of my family’s mouth right now. lolz.”

I wish I could tweet the things coming out of my family’s mouth right now. lolz. — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

By the end of the episode, Hannah decided to keep all four men — for now. She ended the night by tweeting a GIF of herself drinking a glass of red wine, captioned, “Me.”

Over on Instagram, the University of Alabama graduate shared a selfie with her parents and brother. “Family is everything. I’ve been home for a bit recently and it feels really good to be with my people who have been with me through. it. all,” she wrote. “Our families didn’t sign up for this. We are the ones who said yes to the vulnerable opportunity to find love this way. But thank you to the people who loved us first, and continue to support us on this journey of love, heart break, and life lessons!”

She added, “To the Weber’s, Cameron’s, Parker’s, and Wyatt’s…thank you for opening your home, and supporting your son and me in opening our hearts to each other. I’m sure it’s really bizarre watching, but the moments in your home were real, taken seriously, and so very special to me.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!