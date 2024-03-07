Hannah Godwin got real about what went on behind The Bachelor.

Hannah, 29, who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, opened up about her experience traveling to Los Angeles, Colorado, Alabama, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Portugal and Rome on the dating show. “We each were allowed two suitcases and a carry-on,” she said via TikTok, joking that they told other travelers they were part of a “dance team.”

“When we were overseas, we would all get on [the plane] first because we had seats in the back,” she said. “Then the Bachelor and the host, at the time it was Chris Harrison, would get on last and they would get to sit in the front.”

On the plane, Hannah shared that the women would keep busy by watching movies, listening to music or journaling. “They wanted us to keep the talking about the show … and the drama pretty minimal on the planes,” she said, explaining that producers wanted to “capture whatever you were saying or thinking on camera.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now? Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the franchise is one of the most popular reality shows on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would have predicted that it would result in six different spinoffs: The […]

Once the contestants reached their destination, they would either stay in hotel suites or houses. “As soon as you open the door you run and go choose your bed,” Hannah said. “All meals were catered, unless you were on date.”

When the women weren’t filming a date, contestants “either doing a bunch of filming around the place [or] at cool locations [producers] would let us go and do a cool activity,” per Hannah.

“It might be different these days but that was my experience,” she said while concluding the TikTok.

After being sent home on week 9 of The Bachelor, Hannah found love with Dylan Barbour, who starred on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette. The pair met while filming season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 and left the beach engaged. Four years later, they tied the knot in August 2023 during an extravagant Parisian ceremony at the Chateau de Villette.

Hannah rocked a silky custom Atelier Pronovias gown during the ceremony and later changed into a pearl embellished frock. Dylan, 29, meanwhile looked handsome in a classy tuxedo.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

Bachelor Nation stars including Demi Burnett, Cassie Randolph, Mike Johnson, Jed Wyatt, Heather Martin, Katie Morton and more celebrated the couple’s nuptials.

Related: Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Relationship Timeline Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour went searching for love on Bachelor in Paradise, but the real magic began when they found each other. Godwin joined season 6 of the ABC reality show in the summer of 2019 after striking out on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor. Barbour, for his part, previously competed for the […]

After their wedding, Hannah and Dylan flew to Greece with friends to celebrate a buddymoon, before jetting off to the Maldives for a romantic honeymoon.

While it’s been a year since Hannah was on screen, she is caught up on the franchise, recently recapping an episode of season 28 on Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in January.