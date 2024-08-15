Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams team up for a high stakes chase against time in their upcoming film, Amber Alert.

Lionsgate dropped a first look at the thriller on Thursday, August 15, which sees an ordinary rideshare become a game of cat and mouse after Jaq (Panettiere) and Shane (Williams) receive an alert of a child abduction on their phones. When they realize they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnappers, the pair must desperately race against time to save the child’s life.

The movie, which was written and directed by Kerry Bellessa, is set to hit theaters and digital on Friday, September 27.

Thursday’s teaser opens with 7-year-old Charlotte Brice getting abducted in front of her mother at a public park. As law enforcement begins their search, Shane and Jaq get acquainted before receiving the same amber alert on their phones.

“I hate these things,” Shane says before Jaq points out that the car in front of them resembles the one described. “Every 90 seconds, a child goes missing,” the text across the screen reads.

As Jaq calls 9-1-1 for help, she and Shane begin to follow the vehicle through busy streets at upwards of 100 miles per hour. Despite police’s request that the duo “back off” the car, Jaq and Shane keep going in their pursuit.

“We need to exercise extreme caution,” a sergeant tells his crew. “This guy is armed. They’re not.”

Jaq and Shane find themselves pulling up to the alleged assailants home, where they find multiple pairs of children’s shoes, TVs and hundreds of dolls stacked up inside what looks like a little girl’s bedroom. As they continue to investigate, Jaq finds Charlotte curled up in a dog cage — and doesn’t notice a figure lurking behind her.

“Behind you,” the girl whispers as Jaq turns around and gasps and the screen cuts to black.

“Would you risk everything to bring her home?” the trailer asks.

While Amber Alert will mark Panettiere and Williams’ first time on screen together, both are seasoned acting veterans. Williams got his big break playing a young Chris Rock on Everybody Hates Chris from 2005 to 2009 before landing a role on NBC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary, which premiered in 2021.

Panettiere appeared on four seasons on Heroes as Claire Bennett in the early ‘00s before going on to star as Juliette Barnes in the ABC/CMT drama Nashville from 2012 to 2018. She is also known for her roles in 2000’s Remember the Titans, 2006’s Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2009’s I Love You, Beth Cooper and 2011’s Scream 4. After a brief break from acting, she reprised her role as Kirby Reed for the sixth installment of the Scream franchise in 2023.

Amber Alert hits theaters and digital on Friday, September 27.