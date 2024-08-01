HBO is speaking out after the House of the Dragon finale leaked — for the second time in a row.

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms,” the network said in a statement to TVInsider on Wednesday, July 31. “The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.”

HBO noted that they were “aggressively monitoring and removing clips” from the internet, adding, “And fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

A handful of videos were posted to TikTok on Tuesday, July 30, with at least 30 minutes of footage surfacing online before the episode was set to premiere on Sunday, August 4.

The TikTok account has been banned but not before the videos brought in over 100,000 thousand views. The leaked content spread to social media platforms such as X and Reddit.

This isn’t the first time HBO has dealt with House of the Dragon spoilers. In 2022, the season 1 finale was posted on illegal torrent sites.

“HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” read their statement.

House of the Dragon is following the steps of its predecessor as Game of Thrones also suffered several leaks during its time on HBO. Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019, was an adaptation of a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin titled A Song of Ice and Fire.

After eight seasons, the show (spoiler alert) ended with Bran Stark becoming king and banning Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to the Night’s Watch after he killed Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Sansa (Sophie Turner) was crowned Queen of the North, Arya (Maisie Williams) decided to travel west and King’s Landing went up in flames, which left many viewers less than thrilled.

House of the Dragon, meanwhile, is a prequel which took inspiration from Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. The ongoing series is set hundreds of years before the events of GoT and focuses on the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Matt Smith brings the role of her uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen to life. The show also stars Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno and Steve Toussaint.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air on HBO and Max Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.