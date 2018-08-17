Two vocal powerhouses, one song. Ariana Grande’s new tune “R.E.M” was originally recorded by Beyoncé, but the latter’s version went unheard … until today!

The 25-year-old pop star released her fourth studio album, Sweetener, which features the track, on Friday, August 17. In honor of the occasion, Beyoncé, 36, shared her demo of the song with the world for the first time.

Grande confirmed on July 30 that she would be incorporating the tune into her album. “mmhmmm! well kind of, it’s an entirely new song now but the hook was so dreamy,” she tweeted at the time. “it had to find a home i think it’ll be one of your favs.”

Beyoncé’s version was titled “WAKE UP” when she recorded it for her 2013 self-titled album, but it was not released until Friday. The Destiny’s Child alum’s daughter Blue Ivy, now 6, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, is also featured on the song. She can be heard crying and saying “mama” toward the end of the recording as her mom shushes her.

Us Weekly gave the “God Is a Woman” singer’s latest album 2.5 out of 4 stars in a review that pointed out its “few venti-sized missteps” and the fact that “Grande’s story is, at times, overshadowed by [Pharrell] Williams’ kooky production.”

Sweetener also includes a track dedicated to Grande’s fiancé, Pete Davidson. In the song of the same name, she raves: “I thought you into my life, whoa / Look in my mind / No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that.”

