Sorry, Henry Cavill fans, the actor is “not a fan” of sex scenes.

“I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie rather than just the audience,” Cavill, 40, said during an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, released on Monday, February 5. “Sometimes they’re overused these days.”

Cavill explained that, at some points in his career, he’s wondered if it’s “necessary” to include a sex scene. “That’s where you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re going, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through the rest of the movie,’” he added.

The sex scene conversation started after Argylle director Matthew Vaughn admitted that he “can’t get [his] head around sex scenes” in movies.

“I feel quite awkward about it,” Vaughn, 52, continued. Cavill quipped, “You feel awkward?”

Cavill later clarified that “sex scenes can be great,” but referred to them as “a little bit of a cop-out.” Concluding the conversation, Cavill stated that he’s “not a fan of doing them” overall.

While starring as Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher — a role he held from 2019 to 2023 — Cavill had some sex scenes of his own.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told DigitalSpy in 2021 that intimate moments “have to be story-driven” when including them in TV shows and movies.

“I think that using those things to shock audiences is a really cheap way for a writer to get attention to a specific scene,” she declared. “I’ve always said that if someone has to be having sex behind you to make the scene interesting, then I’m not doing my job. The person who’s talking in a scene needs to be the focus.”

The interview occurred when she was promoting the show’s second season, so at the time Hissirch explained how the sex scenes were lessened to further the story.

“The story is much more about the evolution of a family. And so we didn’t need to have a lot of sex. We didn’t need to have a lot of nudity,” she added. “I think you feel it as a whole in the show. But as soon as you think about what the stories are, you think. ‘Where would that have been?’ It would have been gratuitous, because we would have thrown it in there to be sexier, or to have people talk. And that’s just not of interest to me.”

Cavill announced his decision to leave The Witcher in October 2022, and the July 2023 finale served as his final episode. Liam Hemsworth will take over his role in the upcoming fourth season.