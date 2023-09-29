Dua Lipa is going from Mermaid Barbie to femme fatale in the upcoming spy movie Argylle.

Lipa will star in Matthew Vaughn’s follow-up to the Kingsman film series alongside Henry Cavill as the titular Agent Argylle, a character in the spy book series by author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard). After Conway’s latest book accidentally predicts the happenings of real-life spies, she must team up with a secret agent (played by Sam Rockwell) to escape dangerous villains.

“When I read this early draft manuscript, I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” Vaughn said in a July 2021 statement about the film. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Vaughn’s production company, Marv Studios, released the first glimpse of the film in March 2022, which featured previews of Cavill, Lipa and costar Ariana DeBose. An official trailer was released one year later.

Scroll below for everything we know so far about Argylle:

When Does ‘Argylle’ Come Out?

The film is set to hit theaters on February 2, 2024.

Who Is Starring In ‘Argylle?’

In addition to Cavill, Lipa, Howard, Rockwell and DeBose, the star-studded cast also includes Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella and Rob Delaney.

What Is ‘Argylle’ About?

Argylle will follow Howard’s Conway as she finds herself tangled up in the world of real-life spies after making uncanny predictions in her novel. The film will go back and forth between Conway’s real-life adventures and the ones of the characters in her book.

Has an ‘Argylle’ Trailer Been Released?

The movie’s first official trailer was released in September 2023. Set to “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie and “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley, the preview teased several high-stakes action scenes, including Lipa’s character being pulled off a motorcycle by Cena. Howard and Rockwell’s characters were also shown jumping off a building with her adorable pet cat.

Is ‘Argylle’ Based on a Book?

A novel of the same name is set to be released on April 1, 2024. The book has been shrouded in some mystery as it is unknown whether the author, Conway, is a real person or simply the name of Howard’s fictional character.

According to Penguin Books U.K.’s website, Conway “is the author of the heavily anticipated debut thriller, Argylle. She lives in the United States and is currently working on the next installment in the series.”

The book’s description states: “One Russian magnate’s dream of restoring a nation to greatness has set in motion a chain of events which will take the world to the brink of chaos. Only Frances Coffey, the CIA’s most legendary spymaster, can prevent it. But to do so, she needs someone special. Enter Argylle, a troubled agent with a tarnished past who may just have the skills to take on one of the most powerful men in the world. If only he can save himself first …”

Will Dua Lipa Sing in ‘Argylle?’

The Grammy winner’s casting was announced in July 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lipa will also “provide original music for the title track and score.”