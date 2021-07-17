An underrated love triangle. On the cusp of fame, LeeLee Sobieski, Josh Hartnett and Chris Klein starred in the romantic drama Here on Earth — a hidden gem that all began with a diner fire.

In the 2000 film, insufferable rich kid Kelley (Klein) has a car chase with Jasper (Hartnett) after he flirts with the local’s girlfriend Samantha (Sobieski). The incident causes her family’s diner to burn down, and the boys are both sentenced to help rebuild it. Kelley subsequently moves in with Jasper’s family for the summer — and gets the attention of Sam when his arrogance fades away.

Elaine Hendrix, who played Sobieski’s older sister Jennifer, was particularly close to her onscreen dad.

“I really bonded with Bruce Greenwood. I absolutely adore him,” Hendrix, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly. Josh, [Chris and LeeLee] — they were all really nice and they were all on the rise. They were literally all just really young.”

The Dynasty actress went on to work with Hartnett, 42, in Paradise Lost in 2020. “I didn’t have any scenes with him, so I didn’t get to reminisce with him. But I had no idea how much of a serious guy he was and how serious he was about his art,” she said. “And he’s just turned into this beautiful person who really takes acting seriously and creativity seriously and is married with kids and very devoted. And I’m happy to see that.”

Hartnett appeared in The Faculty and The Virgin Suicides before landing the role of Jasper. Just one year after its release, he’d star opposite Ben Affleck in Pearl Harbor and solidify his Hollywood heartthrob status. Sobieski, 38, appeared alongside Drew Barrymore in Never Been Kissed before Here on Earth and went on to add films such as Joy Ride and The Glass House to her resume. Her last acting credit was in the TV movie Amerikali Kiz in 2018.

“LeeLee went on to work on her art and everything. She was such a unique girl,” the Parent Trap actress told Us. “We knew right from the beginning; she was, like, in the wrong decade. She was so wise and such an old soul beyond her years.”

Klein, 42, meanwhile, was known as Oz in American Pie before stepping into Kelley’s shoes and more recently can be seen in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

“Chris, I actually didn’t really get to do that many scenes with, so I didn’t get to like really interact with him as much,” Hendrix explained.

Although Sam ultimately chose between the preppy newcomer and her loyal boyfriend (that green hat — swoon!), the pick for Hendrix is a bit more tough.

“I’d probably be Team Jasper,” she initially told Us. “But, you know, I’m one of those girls that … I liked the bad boys when I was younger!”