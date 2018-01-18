Move over, Tarek and Christina El Moussa! Exes Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins have some big house-flipping shoes to fill as they bring HGTV’s Flip or Flop to Nashville. The couple sat down with Us Weekly to dish on the new season premiering January 18. Watch the video above to hear what viewers can expect, and how these exes find a way to work together.

The couple who dated “for a long time” still remain friends, and fellow house-flippers. So what’s their secret to working in such a close environment with an ex?

“The secret is respect and trust. We respect each other,” Jenkins, a former NFL player, told Us. “We feel like we both are at the top of our craft. We work well together as far as trusting. I know what she’s gonna do, she knows what I’m gonna do. Our expectations of each other are very realistic. We make it work.”

Turner added, “We dated for a long time, but we still remained friends. So that’s I think the big difference. We didn’t have this huge blow up where we just stopped speaking and all that drama. We still work together well and make money. [We said], ‘Let’s do that.’”

The couple did admit they spent some time apart right after their breakup. Turner told Us: “There was a little separation. We needed a break for a couple years. Then we were like ‘All right – we good.’”

Though they haven’t met the original Flip or Flop stars, Tarek and Christina, the Nashville duo say “their breakup might be a little different!”

Turner had some words of wisdom for the El Moussas, whose marriage ended in November 2017.

“I think they’re on the right path. They have faith and they respect each other,” she told Us. “And I think one thing they do is they keep their kids first – from what I see and read. So I think that will keep their path straight.”

Turner and Jenkins are both single for now, and will probably remain just friends. When asked if they would get back together, Turner replied, “I think were in such a great place right now. We work really well together.”

Flip or Flop Nashville premieres Thursday, January 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

For more fun with the soon-to-be HGTV stars, watch the video below for a game of “Celebrity Real Estate.”

