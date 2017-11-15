Nearly one year after their dramatic split, Christina and Tarek El Moussa are opening up about moving on and looking toward the future. The HGTV stars shared powerful sentiments on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, November 14, about staying strong in the wake of emotional pain.

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life. They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared,” an excerpt that Christina shared from David Crosby’s book, Your Pain is Changing You, read. “You may hold our head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do. To suffer, that is common to all. To suffer and still keep your composure, your faith, and your smile, that is remarkable. Pain will change you more profoundly than success or good fortune. Suffering shapes your perception of life, your values and priorities, and your goals and dreams. Your pain is changing you.”

Christina captioned the post, “Couldn’t agree more. #keepthefaith.”

Tarek echoed his ex’s remarks, sharing a quote from J.K. Rowling that read, “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

The real estate agent took to the caption to explain why he chose to share this particular message. “This quote really stood out to me. We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of tier life with no future in sight…. when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair. Even though you can’t see the light at the bottom it still exists and as time goes on that light starts to shine. One that light starts to shine, take the opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want to be. Take it as an opportunity to bounce back and be stronger than ever. In my opinion, rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right!”

As previously reported, the Flip or Flop stars announced their decision to separate in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, following an explosive fight. “During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” the couple, who share daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will continue to work through this process civil and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Tarek filed for divorce in January and Christina responded in August. After their split, Christina dated businessman Doug Spedding, but the duo called it quits in October.

