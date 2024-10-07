Hockey Writer Addresses Backlash for Saying Johnny Gaudreau’s Death Helps Blue Jackets’ Draft Odds

Hockey writer Frank Seravalli apologized after suggesting the death of Johnny Gaudreau would benefit the Columbus Blue Jackets in next year’s NHL Draft.

“Earlier today, in an annual season predictions column, I picked the Columbus Blue Jackets to win the Draft Lottery and included commentary about Johnny Gaudreau looking down on them from heaven for good luck,” Seravalli shared via X on Monday, October 7. “What I wrote and how my poor choice of words was received was not intended to create any hurt or anger. Especially as a member of the Philly hockey community, I’ve been absolutely gutted by John and Matty’s passing – like so many around the hockey world.”

Gaudreau, who signed a seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022, and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on August 29.

In Seravalli’s initial story, which was published earlier on Monday, he wrote, “With a little help from Gaudreau, the Columbus Blue Jackets will win the 2025 Draft Lottery.” After immediately receiving criticism for the comment, Seravalli amended it to read, “With a little help from Gaudreau in heaven,” before deleting the line altogether.

The Draft Lottery determines the order of the Draft, with the team with the worst record having the best odds at landing the No. 1 pick. Essentially, Seravelli faced backlash for seemingly drawing a line between Gaudreau’s death and Columbus’ expected on-ice performance this season.

“This tragedy is a difficult topic we’re all grappling with and what I wrote was never intended to add to that,” Seravalli’s apology continued. “Simply put, I should not have tied the two together. I am sorry and I promise to be better.”

Seravalli received major pushback on social media, even after he attempted to clear up the mistake.

“Your apology sounds as callous and insensitive as the article,” one person commented via X. “I only hope the Gaudreau family didn’t see it – I can’t imagine what gut punch it would be to an already mourning family.”

Another wrote, “Just kept on editing before it finally kicked in that there was no need to tie the two together at all.”

In the midst of the uproar, some of Seravalli’s followers urged a bit of grace.

“I read it the same way everyone did but then was thinking no one would say something like that,” one person wrote. Seravalli is simply saying CBJ is not a great team and that Johnny Gaudreau is their guardian angel/hockey god watching down on them.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets open the 2024-’25 regular NHL season on Thursday, October 10 against the Minnesota Wild.