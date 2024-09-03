Members of the Gaudreau family have continued to speak out in the wake of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau’s deaths.

Johnny and Matthew died on the evening of August 29 when riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Us Weekly can confirm the brothers were struck and killed by 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, who has been arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.

Higgins, who is suspected of being drunk at the time of the accident, was driving behind two vehicles and “attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV” when he “entered the southbound lanes of travel, passed the slower-moving sedan, and attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel,” the New Jersey State Police told Us.

“The SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass the two pedalcyclist traveling north on the right side of the roadway,” which is when the accident occurred. Higgins struck both Johnny and Matthew “in the rear” causing the fatalities.

In the wake of their deaths, members of the Gaudreau family have spoken out with statements regarding the tragedies. Keep scrolling to read all the tributes:

Their Initial Statement

Johnny and Matthew’s uncle, Jim Gaudreau, released a statement to Boston reporter Dan Roche on August 30.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” he said. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Johnny’s Wife Breaks Her Silence

Meredith Gaudreau posted a tribute via Instagram on August 31, remembering her late husband.

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” she wrote. “I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

The couple, who wed in September 2021, shared two kids together: Noa and Johnny Jr. She also praised Johnny’s role as a father in a second post on the same day.

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment,” Meredith wrote. “Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

Meredith Makes a Promise to the Late Brothers

Johnny’s wife made a promise to her late husband and late brother-in-law Matthew with a heartfelt Instagram post on August 31.

“John and Matty. U don’t hear one name without the other. Always side by side. Even in large group settings, u can find them hip to hip,” Meredith wrote. “[Matt was] John’s younger brother but [Johnny] looked up to Matty and relied on him for everything. And Matty was always there. Absolute best friends and biggest fans of each other despite polar opposite personalities.”

This marked her third tribute following the tragedy that killed the brothers, noting that he will take care of Matthew’s pregnant wife, Madeline.

“Everyone wanted to be around them, including me. I would sit back and watch John genuinely love his time with his brother,” Meredith continued. “Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather. I can’t wait to return the honor when I become Tripp’s aunt.”

Matthew’s Wife Speaks Out

Madeline, who is pregnant with her and Matthew’s first child, also broke her silence about her husband’s death on August 31.

“The proudest dad. Matty couldn’t wait to be a dad. He never missed an appointment,” Madeline wrote, referring to their unborn son. “Can’t wait to see you live through our son. … The best 14 years of my life. Can’t wait to see you again. Miss you so much.”

Madeline and Matthew announced in June that they are gearing up to welcome a baby boy this coming December.

Madeline Speaks About Their Love

One day after breaking her silence, Madeline got emotional in a September 1 Instagram caption about her and Matthew’s relationship.

“I have no words. I just miss you. I don’t know my life without you. I have never experienced a pain like this. I am so blessed you choose me to be your wife.. to love me,” she wrote. “You are the best thing about me. I know you are watching down in just as much pain as I am looking up. I will keep going for you and our son. I love you so much matthew.”

Katie Remembers Her Brothers

Johnny and Matthew were killed one day before their sister Katie’s wedding. She spoke out on September 2. (The family also includes sister Kristen.)

“To know these two was to love these two,” she wrote. “There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies.”