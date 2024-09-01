Meredith Gaudreau will never forget her late husband, Johnny Gaudreau, and his special sibling bond with Matthew Gaudreau.

“John and Matty. U don’t hear one name without the other. Always side by side. Even in large group settings, u can find them hip to hip,” Meredith wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 31. “[Matt was] John’s younger brother but [Johnny] looked up to Matty and relied on him for everything. And Matty was always there. Absolute best friends and biggest fans of each other despite polar opposite personalities.”

She continued, “Everyone wanted to be around them, including me. I would sit back and watch John genuinely love his time with his brother. Matty, thank you for loving our babies like your own and for being such an amazing uncle and godfather. I can’t wait to return the honor when I become Tripp’s aunt.”

Johnny, a hockey player for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew died on Thursday, August 29, after they were struck by a drunk driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey. They were 31 and 29, respectively. The Gaudreau brothers are survived by their parents, sisters, wives and children. (Johnny and Meredith shared Noa and baby Johnny while Matthew and wife Madeline Gaudreau were expecting their first baby.)

“I don’t think John could live a day without you so I’m comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven,” Meredith concluded. “Please continue to take care of John like you always have. I got Madeline and Tripp 🤍. We love you very much.”

Meredith shared a slew of photos of the two brothers, also reposting her sister Lily Morris’ tribute on Instagram Story.

“One of my favorite memories [was] John sneaking out of his own bachelor party and showing up to my parents house to be with Meredith,” Morris wrote, referring to the couple’s 2021 nuptials. “A small glimpse into how much he loves my sister.”

Meredith, for her part, replied to reveal that Johnny “did this three different times.”

Meredith’s sister-in-law, Madeline, also sweetly reacted to the social media tribute.

“I love this🤍🤍 Matty adored John just the same,” Madeline wrote via Instagram comment. “I got you, noa and johnny 🤍🤍.”

Hours earlier, Madeline broke her silence on the death of her husband.

“I have no words. I just miss you. I don’t know my life without you,” she wrote on Saturday. “I have never experienced a pain like this. I am so blessed you choose me to be your wife … to love me. You are the best thing about me. I know you are watching down in just as much pain as I am looking up. I will keep going for you and our son. I love you so much, Matthew.”

Madeline and Matthew announced in June that their first baby was due in December.

“The proudest dad. Matty couldn’t wait to be a dad,” Madeline recalled via Instagram Story, sharing footage from their sex reveal celebration. “He never missed an appointment. Can’t wait to see you live through our son.”

A GoFundMe set up to help Madeline cover medical and funeral expenses has already raised over $320,000.