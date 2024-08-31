Following Johnny Gaudreau’s tragic death, wife Meredith Gaudreau praised the late hockey player’s skills as a parent.

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving,” Meredith wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 31. “The best partner to go through parenthood with.”

Prior to his death on Thursday, August 29 — he and brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed while biking in New Jersey — Johnny and Meredith first became parents when daughter Noa Harper was born in September 2022, one year after the couple got married. They welcomed son Johnny Edward in February.

“John never missed a single appointment,” Meredith continued. “Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

The tribute included a carousel of photos that showed Johnny with his kids, hugging them, kissing them and even smiling at Noa on the side of the ice ahead of a Columbus Blue Jackets game.

Meredith first spoke out earlier on Saturday in another post featuring sweet family photos. “Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” she wrote. “I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

Johnny’s team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, commented, “Forever a part of the CBJ family, sending love from all of us ❤️.”

Johnny and Matthew were in Oldsman Township to celebrate their sister Katie’s wedding and were set to be groomsmen later that week in a Philadelphia ceremony. The wedding has since been postponed.

Johnny and Matthrew are survived by their parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, as well as sisters Katie and Kristen. Matthew is also survived by pregnant wife Madeline Gaudreau.

The Gaudreau family released a statement on Friday, August 30, mourning the loss of both men.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” the statement shared by Boston reporter Dan Roche via X reads. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Following their Johnny and Matthew’s deaths, Us Weekly confirmed that driver Sean M. Higgins was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. Higgins, 43, is suspected of drunk driving and reportedly admitted to drinking five to six beers before the crash occurred.