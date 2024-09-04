Katie Gaudreau’s wedding was postponed after the ultimately deaths of her brothers, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, last month, but she knows they will still be with her when she eventually ties the knot.
Katie revealed via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 3, that she and fiancé Devin Joyce are constantly thinking about her late siblings, who were killed one day before the couple was set to get married on Friday, August 30.
“My brothers loved Devin more than he will ever know,” Katie shared on Tuesday, reposting Joyce’s tribute to Johnny and Matthew on social media. “They were so excited for us to get married.”
The bride-to-be said she and Joyce are confident that Johnny and Matthew’s love will be felt when they reschedule their ceremony. “When the day comes, they are going to be dancing and celebrating more than anyone,” Katie added.
News broke on Friday that Johnny, who played hockey for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his younger brother, Matthew, died after being struck by a vehicle one day earlier. They were 31 and 29, respectively.
Us Weekly confirmed that the man responsible for the accident, Sean M. Higgins, is suspected of driving drunk. The driver was given field sobriety tests on the scene and failed them all. He was later charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.
Higgins “attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV” in front of him on Thursday, August 29, when collided with Johnny and Matthew who were on bikes, according to the New Jersey State Police. “As a result of the collision, the two pedal cyclists sustained fatal injuries,” the police told Us.
Johnny and Matthew, who played college hockey and in the minor league, were in New Jersey to serve as groomsmen for their sister Katies’ wedding that weekend. The brothers are survived by their parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, as well as sisters Katie and Kristen.
Johnny left behind his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, and their two children, Noa, 23 months, and Johnny Jr., who was born in February. Matthew, for his part, was expecting his first baby with wife Madeline Gaudreau before his passing. Madeline is due in December.
In the wake of the tragedy, Katie has not rescheduled her nuptials. However, she has publicly praised her brothers.
“To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared,” Katie wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 2. “The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for.”
She added: “This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies.”
Katie’s fiancé also sang his future brothers-in-law prasies via Instagram, writing, “They say when you find The One, you’re not just marrying them but their family too. I know I never said it, but I loved you guys so much.”
Joyce spoke directly to Johnny and Matthew, revealing, “I’m so lucky to have called you two my brothers for as long as I did. There is not a second that will go by [that] I will not look at Katie and see both of you.”
He vowed, “I promise to take the absolute best care of your little sister, and I know when the day comes you will be with us on that day.”