A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged for the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed in a bike accident the night before their sister’s wedding.

The brothers were struck and killed while riding in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on the evening of Thursday, August 29. Johnny was 31, while Matthew was 29. Johnny is survived by wife Meredith and their two children, daughter Noa and son Johnny. Matthew, for his part, is remembered by wife Madeline, who is pregnant with their first baby.

Johnny and Matthew were back in their hometown to be groomsmen at their sister Katie Gaudreau’s wedding.

“To know these two was to love these two,” Katie wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 2, alongside a slideshow of family photos over the years. “There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the men were hit by a drunk driver who was subsequently charged with their deaths. Sean M. Higgins, a 43-year-old male from Woodstown, New Jersey, was taken into custody the night of the accident. Higgins was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

What Happened to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau?

According to the New Jersey police, Higgins was driving behind two vehicles when he “attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV.” After passing the sedan via the “southbound lanes of travel,” Higgins “attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass the two [bicyclists] traveling north on the right side of the roadway.”

However, when Higgins attempted to pass the SUV on the right, he struck Johnny and Matthew “in the rear” and caused them to sustain “fatal injuries.”

The police reported that Higgins showed signs of being drunk, and he admitted to drinking “five to six beers” before the accident, per TMZ. Higgins was administered field sobriety tests at the scene and failed all of them.

He was booked and had his mugshot taken. Higgins was placed in custody at the Salem County Correctional Facility with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Is the Case Still Open?

According to the New Jersey police, the crash remains “an active investigation.”

Who Is Sean M. Higgins?

Local news station FOX 29 Philadelphia reported that Higgins is a field artillery officer with the Army National Guard. He was not on duty at the time of the accident. In addition to his military background, Higgins also worked for a rehab facility called Gaudenzia. The organization announced Higgins is currently on leave following the incident.

Has Sean M. Higgins Appeared in Court?

The day after the crash, Higgins appeared in court virtually, per ABC affiliate WSYX. Judge Michael J. Silvanio shared that Higgins’ detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday, September 5. The judge also stated that both counts of vehicular homicide can be “punishable by a maximum of 10 years” in state prison.