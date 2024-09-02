Katie Gaudreau, the younger sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, spoke out about her brothers’ deaths after they were killed last week one day before her wedding.

“To know these two was to love these two,” Katie wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 2, alongside a carousel of family photos. “There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies.”

Katie’s post included snaps of her brothers posing with her and their parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, as well as their other sister, Kristen. One photo showed the siblings as kids, while others documented holidays, weddings and other events.

Johnny and Matthew were struck and killed while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, on the evening of Thursday, August 29. They were 31 and 29, respectively. Us Weekly confirmed that the brothers were hit by a drunk driver, who was subsequently charged with their deaths. Both men were set to serve as groomsmen in Katie’s wedding in Philadelphia on Friday, August 30.

Johnny, who played hockey for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, is survived by his wife, Meredith, and their two children. Their daughter, Noa, turns 2 in October, while their son, also named Johnny, was born in February.

Matthew, meanwhile, leaves behind wife Madeline, whom he wed in July 2021. Madeline is expecting the couple’s first baby in four months.

“Matty couldn’t wait to be a dad,” Madeline wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 31, sharing footage from the couple’s sex reveal. “He never missed an appointment.”

She added, “Can’t wait to see you live through our son. … The best 14 years of my life. Can’t wait to see you again. Miss you so much.”

A GoFundMe campaign established to support Madeline and her unborn son, Tripp, soon surpassed its goal of raising $30,000, eventually garnering more than $500,000 in donations.

After the brothers’ deaths, their uncle Jim Gaudreau released a statement on behalf of the family.

“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing human beings,” he said. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”