Meredith Gaudreau is remembering her late husband, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, on their third wedding anniversary — just days after he died.

“I never post this much but John deserves it. 3 years ago today I became yours forever,” Meredith captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 4. “One of the best days of my life, including the night we got engaged and the days we brought our babies into the world.”

Meredith posted a series of photos from their wedding night and presumably their honeymoon. The first photo shows the couple kneeling during their wedding ceremony and the rest offered insight into their romance with sweet moments from their relationship.

“The day I met you I remember saying to myself, omg I’m going to marry him. And every day after that kept getting better and better,” Meredith concluded. “I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife.”

The couple wed in September 2021 and shared two kids together: daughter Noa, 23 months, and a son named Johnny Jr., who was born this past February.

Us Weekly confirmed that Johnny, who played for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, and brother Matthew Gaudreau died on August 29 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The siblings were riding their bikes the night before sister Katie Gaudreau’s wedding when they were struck “in the rear” and killed by 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins.

It is suspected that Higgins, who has since been arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, was drunk at the time of the incident. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29 at the time of their death.

Meredith has posted several tributes honoring her husband following his passing.

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 31, breaking her silence. “I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

In a second social media upload that same day, Meredith remembered her husband as “the absolute best dad in the world” to their two kids.

So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment,” she added. “Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”