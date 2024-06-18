Holly Robinson Peete is just like Us and wants to see a Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper reboot with Mark Curry in the near future.

“I was talking to Mark Curry about it just, like, two days ago,” Robinson Peete, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, June 15, at the 12th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Tournament. “I’m trying to get it going. I don’t know why it wouldn’t. I mean, TGIF. Come on!”

The actress confirmed that she and former costar Curry, 63, are “on it” when it comes to reviving the ABC series, which initially aired as part of the network’s “TGIF” Thursday lineup.

Robinson Peete thinks the chances are “good” to get a reboot, noting that they “just have to find the right cheerleader within Warner Brothers.”

She told Us she is confident “there will be the right cheerleader,” teasing that they’ll “hopefully” have more updates “soon.”

Robinson Peete played Vanessa Russell on Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper from 1992 to 1997. Curry was the lead character, Mark Cooper, who becomes a teacher and coach in Oakland after his NBA career comes to an end.

During the series’ five-season run, Vanessa and Mark, who are roommates, start dating and get engaged. The show also starred Raven-Symoné, Omar Gooding, Sandra Quarterman and Marquise Wilson.

Robinson Peete sparked interest in a possible reunion earlier this month when she shared a clip from the comedy via social media. “Boy, do I miss all this physical comedy I used to do with my guy Mark Curry!” she captioned the June 7 post. “We played off each other so well and laughed so hard every day on set.”

She asked fans to recall the episode where the pair lost a lottery ticket and “Vanessa messed up the system trying to be cute.” Robinson Peete revealed, “That was some real food they poured on me by the way 😱Ohhh that kooky Vanessa.”

Robinson Peete concluded her message by saying she missed the show. “YALL This show needs to be rebooted! If so, would you watch? 👀” she inquired.

In addition to sharing her hopes for a Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper comeback on Saturday, Robinson Peete took Us on a trip down memory lane. The actress recalled her favorite moment with the late Ed Asner, who died in August 2021 at age 91.

“I’ve known Ed my whole life,” she said while at the poker event located on the CBS Radford Studios in Studio City, California. “First, as just a fan, and then when I met him, I fell in love with him just because he had the best personality ever. So funny as hell.”

Robinson Peete and Asner’s friendship went to “another level” when they both became part of the autism community. “So along with Matt, his son, Ed and I, we supported each other,” she explained, noting that her son Rodney “RJ” Peete Jr. has autism. “He came to our events, we came to his events.”

She gushed about her late friend, calling Asner “one of those gregarious fun guys.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody