Holly Robinson Peete is hoping that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are endgame.

“It’s fun dating a football player, especially one that is amazing and as good as Travis. That’s fun,” Robinson Peete, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while promoting her partnership with Sumitomo Pharma America. “It’s exciting and I’m rooting for them.”

Robinson Peete — who is married to former NFL star Rodney Peete — gushed about how she loves seeing Swift, 33, and Kelce’s romance blossom on screen while she watches football with her friends. However, the actress teased that her inner circle didn’t share her enthusiasm for the young lovebirds.

“A lot of people I know, my friends, football fan friends are like, ‘I don’t want to hear about it.’ I love it, I want to see all of it,” she explained. “I was so sad when [Swift] wasn’t at Monday Night Football because I wanted to see the in-laws.”

Robinson Peete was referring to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. Ahead of the game, it was speculated that Swift’s parents would meet Travis’ family as the tight end faced off against his older brother, Jason Kelce’s team. However, Swift was unable to make the game as she had a rescheduled concert in Brazil that same night.

While Swift and Travis, 34, have gained attention over the past few months for their relationship, Robinson Peete commended the pair for how well they’ve navigated the limelight so far.

“It’s a big spotlight, but I think they’re handling it super well,” she told Us. “I’m team Taylor/Kelce. I want her to marry him.”

Robinson Peete knows a thing or two about dating an NFL player in their prime. She began dating Peete, 57, while he was the star quarterback for the Detroit Lions in the ‘90s. The twosome ultimately tied the knot in 1995 and share four children: Ryan Elizabeth, Rodney Jr, Robinson James and Roman. Looking back on the early days of her romance with the athlete, she noted how different things were for them compared to today.

“We were all over the papers and everything. But what we didn’t have was social media,” she explained. “So we dodged many a bullet by not having so many people weigh in on our lives and weigh in on football.”

The Hallmark star joked that if social media had been around when she was younger she might have gotten Peete “cut from every team he was on” because she would not have been able to hold back her thoughts.

In addition to watching football and rooting for Travis and Swift, Robinson Peete has also been busy advocating for those suffering from overactive bladder (OAB), something she also struggles with. She recently teamed up with Sumitomo Pharma America for their “Time to Go” campaign to spread awareness of the condition’s symptoms.

“I didn’t even know I had it until a girlfriend of mine told me to go talk to a doctor about these symptoms,” she shared while noting she was experiencing frequent urination. “I was trying to figure out what was going on. Being a woman of a certain age, I thought this is normal aging.”

After being diagnosed, Robinson Peete’s doctor recommended Gemtesa which she’s been taking for a year. Since starting the medication, she noticed her symptoms were “reduced” and she could participate in her favorite activities again without having to worry about her bladder.