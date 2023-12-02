Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon will dive into an epic civil war, the season 2 trailer revealed.

HBO released the first teaser for the second season of House of the Dragon during the network’s CCXP23 panel in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, December 2. The one-minute trailer includes several dramatic clips of our favorite characters in Westeros.

It’s been more than a year since the show debuted, so let’s remember that the first season of the drama (which follows the Targaryen family 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones) left off with chaos following King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) helped her son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynne-Carney) usurp the Iron Throne. His half-sister (and Alicent’s former best friend) Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) wanted to avoid a war and negotiate with her younger brother despite Viserys clearly naming her his heir. However, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) was killed by Aemond Targaryen’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon, ending any good will Rhaenyra had toward Alicent and her half-siblings.

In the House of the Dragon season 2 trailer, Rhaenyra looks out at the water broodingly while Aegon walks toward the Iron Throne. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is heard saying, “Errors were made in the hours following King Viserys’ death.”

They are preparing for battle. Troops hold green shields and black flags to indicate their allegiances. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) suits up in armor while Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) beheads someone, presumably a Rhaenyra supporter.

Alicent doesn’t seem concerned about the bloodshed. “The war will be fought, many will die, and the victor will eventually ascend the throne,” she says.

Meanwhile, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) tells Rhaenyra, “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

New posters for season 2 seemingly give Rhaenyra and Alicent different tag lines. While Rhaenyra’s poster reads “Fire to fire,” Alicent’s says “Blood for blood.”

Along with the new posters and trailer, HBO also confirmed several new cast members for House of the Dragon‘s second season, including: Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Previously announced new cast members include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

House of the Dragon season 2, which will include eight episodes, is set to debut in summer 2024, two years after the first season debuted.