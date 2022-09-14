It’s not all glamour and glitz. House of Dragon star Emily Carey wasn’t exactly excited to film sex scenes with her costar Paddy Considine — given their 30-year age difference.

Carey, now 19, got real about the first intimate scene she shot with Considine, now 49, during a recent interview with Newsweek.

“We have an intimacy coordinator who was amazing,” the London native told the outlet. “Again, still being 17, the first scene that I read from the show was my sex scene and my intimacy scenes, that includes the scene where I’m bathing the king — anything that felt intimate was considered an intimacy scene, which I thought was great.”

During the Sunday, September 11, episode of the HBO drama, fans watched Carey’s character, young Alicent Hightower, bathe Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen in a tub. Later on, Alicent is seen lying motionless as her much-older husband has sex with her.

“It scared me, because at that point I still hadn’t met Paddy, I didn’t know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make [the scene], and all I saw was, you know, a 47-year-old man and me, [so] I was a bit concerned,” Carey explained. “And having that outlet of the intimacy coordinator, to be able to talk everything through and not be shunned, or not feel awkward, or not feel like, ‘Oh, this isn’t your job. I don’t want to make you feel uncomfortable but can I ask you…’ It was never any of that, it was just that open dialogue.”

Despite being thrown into her more intimate scenes right off the bat, the actress felt very safe with the showrunners and production team. “[It was] a lot easier than I thought it was going to be,” she continued.

While fans of Game of Thrones — which comes from the same creators as the House of the Dragon — are used to graphic sex scenes and intense bloodshed, Carey had never seen the hit series before signing on for its spinoff.

“I’ve never seen Game of Thrones before, and so in the pre-production period I sat down to try and watch [it] and of course the first season, even just the first episode of Thrones, there’s a lot of violence upon women,” the Casualty alum said. “There’s a lot of violent sex and it made me nervous. I was like, ‘Oh, God, what am I gonna have to do in this show?'”

Luckily, showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik assured Carey that the new series, which premiered in August, wouldn’t be as aggressive toward its female characters.

“There were a lot of women behind the scenes, we had an amazing team. We had, of course, female directors, I worked with the amazing Clare Kilner who was fierce, and lots of women producing this show as well, and Sarah, one of our writers, amongst many others in the writers room, I’m sure,” she continued. “It was an amazing thing, and it was empowering being on that set as a young girl and being treated the same as all of these very established men. It was great, I think they approached this in the best way they could have done.”

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, and takes place hundreds of years before the events on Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.