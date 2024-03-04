Curb Your Enthusiasm left fans both laughing and teary-eyed while paying tribute to the late Richard Lewis.

The beloved comedian, who died from a heart attack at his Los Angeles home on February 27 at age 76, was honored in a touching moment at the start of the Sunday, March 3, episode titled “Fish Stuck.”

“In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024,” read the dedication card that appeared on screen alongside a photo of the actor, a simple yet poignant acknowledgment of Lewis’s impact on the show and the hearts of viewers.

Since Lewis’ death, there has been an outpouring of support from fans.

His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, expressed her gratitude in a public statement on Thursday, February 29.

“This is Joyce, Richard’s wife. Thank you for your loving tributes,” Lapinsky, 72, shared via Lewis’ X account. “He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I. In response to the many queries , I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles based charity http://comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice.”

Lewis and Lapinsky, who tied the knot in 2005, met at an album release party for Ringo Starr 1998.

Larry David, creator and star of HBO’s Curb, also mourned the loss of his close friend, who was featured in more than 40 episodes of the show.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David, 76, told USA Today. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

HBO released a statement in Lewis’ honor, saying, “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

Jon Stewart was among the many notable celebs to share personal tributes, sharing via X, “Sleep well Richard … I’ll try to take good care of our face,” in a nod to Stewart and Lewis’ similar facial structures.

In 2023, Lewis revealed that he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for two years.

“In real life, I’m still crazy, but I’m far happier and more grateful than I’ve ever been,” he said in a statement, reflecting on Lapinsky’s support. “Marriage has a lot to do with that.”