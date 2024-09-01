Your account
Entertainment

The Valley’s Danny Booko and Hollywood Casting Directors Give Insight Into Casting Newborn Babies (Exclusive)

By
The Valleys Danny Booko and Hollywood Casting Directors Reveal How Newborn Babies Get Cast
Danny Booko and twin daughters. Courtesy of Danny Booko/Instagram

Actors often go through a rigorous audition process before they land a movie or TV role, but how do newborn babies up on our screens?

Us Weekly reader Eleanor P. from Boston posed this question in the latest issue of the magazine, on newsstands now. “I’ve always wondered how newborn babies get cast,” she asked. “Are they ‘borrowed’ from friends of those working on the production, or are they put into acting that early?”

According to Hollywood experts, there are a few different processes for casting newborns.

“Newborn babies are obviously difficult roles for casting to find,” casting director and Casting Confidential podcast host Rose Rosen told Us exclusively. “We use every means possible. Sometimes it’s a friend who has a perfect newborn. Sometimes we put the casting call out to the agents. Sometimes public billboards on casting sites get the right one. Occasionally, I use social media.”

The Valley Stars Daniel Booko and Nia Sanchez Celebrate Twins 1st Birthday (Exclusive) 527

In Danny Booko’s case, his wife, Nia Sanchez, came across an acting opportunity for their twins on Facebook.

“My wife is in a twins mom Facebook group and somebody on there made a comment that an agent was looking for twins from the ages of three to six months for a big TV show,” Booko — who is an actor himself and also stars on Bravo’s The Valley — told Us exclusively. “My wife thought, ‘Why not?’ From there, we were contacted by the agent who said Isabelle and Zariah were perfect for it.”

Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

That “big show” ended up being Young Sheldon, and Booko’s twin daughters were cast as Baby CeeCee on the series as well as its upcoming spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Isabelle and Zariah — who are now 14 months old — have since worked with Harrison Ford on his series Shrinking, and they were cast on FOX’s procedural drama 9-1-1. Quite a stacked resume for being just over a year old!

Feature Cast Every Story Line and Feud That Has Happened in Between Seasons 11 and 12 of Vanderpump Rules

Booko says the fact that his girls are twins gives them a major advantage.

“Most shows and movies look for twins because of the labor laws that protect the child to not be overworked,” he told Us. “So they can use two children to play the same role, like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on Full House.”

Ron Davis/Getty Images

He added: “We feel very blessed to be in this situation and the girls have so much fun on set.”

Not every newborn baby on the big screen (or small screen) comes from Facebook, though. Casting director Lisa London — who hired Miley Cyrus for Hannah Montana — added that even the teeniest-tiniest actors can come “from agencies such as Central Casting that supply background talent to projects.”

