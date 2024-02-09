Reba McEntire is ready to tackle the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2024 Super Bowl.

“I prepare by being prepared. I’ve been singing the national anthem in the shower [and] when we get in the car,” McEntire, 68, said during a Thursday, February 8, Apple Music press conference with Post Malone and Andra Day. “Just to be prepared and knowing that everybody’s gonna be singing it with me, that helps.”

She continued, “If I know they’re singing along and remembering and having fun too, that’s easier on me too. But just be prepared when you walk out there.”

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium between the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the San Francisco 49ers. Before the game begins, Malone, 28, will sing “America the Beautiful” and Day, 39, is set to belt “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and McEntire will perform a rendition of the United States’ national anthem.

McEntire, who will be accompanied by Daniel Durant signing the lyrics in American Sign Language, is excited to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl for the first time.

“I am honored beyond words to be chosen to sing it,” she gushed on Thursday. “It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.”

The country icon added: “It’s not about me. I’m the representation of this song. … It’s a good one. I’ve been doing it for 50 years and I’m really proud to get to sing it.”

McEntire has also leaned on her boyfriend, “huge football fan” Rex Linn, to help her get ready to sing the anthem.

“He’ll say, ‘Sing it one more time,’ and I’ll say, ‘I think I know the words real good right now, so I’m alright,’” she quipped during the press conference.

Sunday’s festivities might be McEntire’s first time on the NFL championship stage, but not her only Super Bowl appearance.

“I’ve gotten to go to one in Tempe, Arizona, in ’95 when the Dallas Cowboys played, so getting to come back here [is great and] I love Las Vegas,” she said. “My first time here was in ’83 with the Statler Brothers, opening for them at the MGM Grand. Getting to come back here now and sing at the Super Bowl, the first time the Super Bowl has been in Nevada? This is a first for a lot of things, and I’m just tickled to pieces to be a part of it.”

Super Bowl LVIII will also include a 15-minute halftime show starring Usher, who has teased several surprise guests might join him.