On to the next one! So You Think You Can Dance alum Dassy Lee wowed the audience while competing in season 14 of the popular dance show. Even though she was eliminated in the top 8, that didn’t stop her from competing and proving she was a winner in her own personal life.

“Actually, So You Think You Can Dance changed my life and dance career. Since then, I got connected with Red Bull and a lot of people started noticing me and they were booking me for their commercials and stuff,” Dassy, 30, shared exclusively with Us Weekly. “I feel like SYTYCD was the starting point of my dance career and I don’t want to stop there. I want to keep growing and I want to keep creating a lot of dope content.”

The South Korean dancer recently took home the title at Red Bull Dance Your Style Miami on Sunday, October 17, after winning three battle rounds and one final face-off against the runner-up, Sweetface. She wooed the crowd at Liv Nightclub with her popping technique, which is a dance style she’s mastered after training for 21 years.

“[Dance Your Style] is definitely a little more challenging because I usually don’t listen to mainstream music much. I listen to a lot of deep music or underground music like DJ mixes, so it was definitely challenging but it was a lot of fun,” Dassy said.

Her next move is competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals on October 22-23, in which the winners from the other five cities’ qualifier rounds will compete in hopes of making it to the World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 4-5.

Dassy has come a long way since being eliminated from SYTYCD in August 2017. (The show last aired season 16 during the summer of 2019. Production has yet to resume since it’s been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Dassy has since performed in shows all around the world (like Cirque Du Soleil in Monte-Carlo) and has been featured in music videos for Calvin Harris, the Black Eyed Peas, One Republic and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

She even tried competing in America’s Got Talent, but said, “I actually did it and then it didn’t air. I don’t want to do TV right now. It’s not my favorite anymore.”

The LA-based dancer, who is part of the international dance trio group Femme Fatale (with Marie Poppins and Lily Frias), explained she “did everything” that she wanted to accomplish in terms of her career goals.

“I might sound arrogant but all I want to do now is do what I love and really enjoy it full out, like 1,000 percent, and inspire more people. That’s all I want right now,” Dassy shared. “I mean I did a lot of different stuff that I wanted to do already, so all I want is to be happy and inspire more people to dance.”

