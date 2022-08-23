How to Watch the 2022 Emmys: Where to Stream the Awards Show

Television’s biggest night! It’s almost time for the 2022 Emmys — and this year the competition seems fiercer than ever.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air on NBC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air live coast-to-coast, meaning that West Coast viewers will be able to tune in at 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will also be available to stream via Peacock.

The comedian, 44, is himself an Emmy winner, picking up a trophy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his work on the Saturday Night Live sketch “Come Back Barack.”

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” the All That alum said in an August statement announcing his hosting duties. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

The Ohio native isn’t nominated for any awards at this year’s ceremony, but several of his SNL colleagues are up for trophies. Bowen Yang is competing in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Kate McKinnon is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The Ghostbusters star, 38, left the long-running variety show in May after 10 years on the series. “I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” the comedian said during a July appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

McKinnon has previously won two Emmys for her work on SNL, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in both 2016 and 2017.

While the Rough Night star faces plenty of competition in her group, this year’s drama categories are also stacked. HBO’s Succession racked up the most nominations with 25 total, including acting nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron as well as guest stars Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Harriet Walter, Sanaa Lathan, Alexander Skarsgård, James Cromwell and Arian Moayed.

Breaking Bad fans are also eager to find out whether Bob Odenkirk will finally win a trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Better Call Saul. While the Mr. Show alum, 59, has two Emmys under his belt, he has never received one fro his most iconic role, despite having been nominated for the lead actor award four previous times. Part 2 of the AMC series’ sixth and final season wrapped up on August 15. (The season’s second half will be eligible for additional Emmy nominations next year.)

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air live on NBC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will also be available to stream via Peacock.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!