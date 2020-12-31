How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021′

Anyone else counting down to the end of 2020? There’s no better way to do that during the coronavirus pandemic than with the annual tradition of watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, this year celebrating its 49th year! Ryan Seacrest is set to once-again be live in Times Square in New York City for his 16th time as host, joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter. Meanwhile, Ciara will be overseeing the evening live from Los Angeles for the fourth time.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, said in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Big Freedia will host the celebration from New Orleans, with help from PJ Morton.

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the New Year. Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in the press release. “We’re also excited that this event will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of whom have been shut out of production jobs due to the pandemic, and that the world will remember that New Orleans will be the safest place to visit and enjoy our music and culture in 2021.”

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will include five and a half hours of performances coming from around the globe. Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Doja Cat, Maluma, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Brandy, Saweetie, En Vogue and more are set to perform from the west coast. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is headlining in New York. Porter, 51, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly are all also set to hit the stage from the Big Apple.

Singer Jessie James Decker will also return as Powerball correspondent for the second year, revealing the first Powerball millionaire of the year just moments after midnight.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 airs on ABC Thursday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET.