How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020’





The 2010s are ending, there are only hours left in 2019, and millions of spectators are cramming into Times Square to watch the ball drop. Luckily, viewers across the country can catch the festivities on TV with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, which kicks off on ABC on Tuesday, December 31.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 marks the 48th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe,” ABC said in a press release.

As he has the last 13 years, Ryan Seacrest will host the primetime festivities and lead the Times Square countdown to midnight, with actress Jenny McCarthy providing onsite commentary from the crowd. Rapper Post Malone, K-pop boy band BTS and country singer Sam Hunt will all perform from New York City during the broadcast, and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will perform for the first time with the cast from Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical based on her hit 1995 album. Plus, ABC will air a Jonas Brothers performance from Miami.

On the West Coast, R&B star Ciara will host the Hollywood party, with performances from Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Charlie Puth, Macklemore and Skylar Grey.

In New Orleans, Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale will host the third annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, emceeing a fleur-de-lis drop in the Big Easy’s Jackson Square.

And to top it all off, YouTube will make a special announcement and present a look at the decade’s biggest trends on the video platform.

“Ringing in the New Year with this unbelievable roster of talent is sure to be a magical event,” ABC Entertainment Senior Vice President Rob Mills said. “We couldn’t be more excited to honor and share this iconic celebration with the world.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 airs on ABC Tuesday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET.